West Vancouver bike lane planters lead to confusion, concern

A picture of a West Vancouver bike lane with planters blocking its path has created some confusion and led to some concern online.

The bike lane in question is in Horseshoe Bay, and a photo elicited some concerns about city planners.

However, Daily Hive Urbanized has learned a little more about the situation.

In reaction to a post on X, some were critical of what they were seeing because, on the surface, they said it looked like abysmal city planning. The bike lane is interrupted by planters and picnic tables.

Horseshoe Bay’s highly innovative approach to bike lanes: install planters and picnic tables in the middle of the lane. pic.twitter.com/5M5AsfX6AJ — Carol Reardon (she/her) [email protected] (@caroltreardon) September 17, 2024

Some were confused by the picture, while others thought it was because the bike lanes weren’t being used.

As you might expect in a conversation about bike lanes, the rest of the conversation devolved into some folks badmouthing cyclists.

Potted plants are more useful and worthwhile than cyclists so I could see why accommodating them would be prioritized. — George Tubberlin (@GeorgeTubberlin) September 19, 2024

Another X user said, “Good. No more cyclists!”

We put the question to the District of West Vancouver and got a fairly straightforward response.

“The bike lane is closed on a temporary basis until such time that it can be integrated into a more extensive, connected cycling network. As an interim measure, temporary planter boxes and seating areas allow the bike lane to be utilized as public space,” a spokesperson for the District of West Vancouver.

We were also linked to a website for upcoming Horseshoe Bay projects, including the Horseshoe Bay Streetscape plan, which includes this bike lane.

“The bicycle lane component will form part of the Spirit Trail, advancing key policies from the Official Community Plan by encouraging cycling and ‘to provide a multi-use trail linking from Horseshoe Bay to Deep Cove,'” the project site states.

“The overall design incorporates elements to promote visibility and is intended to encourage slow speeds for all vehicles, including bicycles.”

Still, some are concerned about the state of this bike lane.

The original photo poster pointed to something similar that happened in Vancouver.

“In Vancouver, ABC promised to provide a ‘better’ bike lane around Stanley Park, tore out the existing bike lane, and never replaced it.”

Another project that never saw the light of day in Vancouver was the West End Waterfront Parks, Beaches, and Transportation Vision. It promised many amenities to folks like cyclists and skateboarders, but the project was scrapped altogether.

Are you a cyclist in this Horseshoe Bay community? Do you have concerns about this bike lane being completed? Email us, [email protected]