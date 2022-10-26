Funeral to be held next week for Burnaby RCMP officer as investigation into fatal stabbing continues

The funeral for RCMP Constable Shaelyn Yang will be held next Wednesday in Richmond, the city she lived in.

The BC RCMP says it has been grateful for the outpour of condolences after the 31-year-old was killed following an altercation with a camper at Broadview Park last week.

Mounties said Yang became entangled during the altercation, which resulted in her being stabbed. The camper was shot, and early reports revealed that Yang had fired her weapon although many questions remain.

Yang was a member of the RCMP mental health and outreach team and someone RCMP officers described as a compassionate person who cared a lot about her community. She started as a volunteer in Richmond before joining the Burnaby RCMP detachment in 2019.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11 am at the Richmond Olympic Oval.

Family, invited guests, designated officials and uniformed members will attend the funeral.

“The RCMP is working with a number of individuals, groups and businesses that may be directly impacted, prior to providing recommendations and directions such as traffic closures to the public. Therefore, further information … traffic restrictions will be provided closer to the date,” RCMP added.

Mounties are working on an alternate viewing option for the public but it will be shared at a later date.

RCMP encourages the public to continue sending messages of condolence for Yang’s family and Burnaby RCMP Detachment by emailing [email protected].

Over $85,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe to support her husband, family and friends.

“After this devastating and tragic loss, Shaelyn and her family are now the ones who need our help,” the fundraiser reads. “Any donations will be used towards Shaelyn’s arrangements and to help her family’s finances while grieving. She is survived by her loving spouse and family.”