Fundraisers launched for Vancouver businesses devastated by recent fire

Community members are binding together to support two businesses in Mount Pleasant that were gutted after a fire broke out over the weekend.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) said it responded to a second alarm fire at East Broadway and Fraser Street after receiving a report at 5:30 am Saturday.

The blaze devastated Al Fares Halal Meats and Grocery and impacted the recently opened Generation Cannabis store next door.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up to support both businesses.

According to the fundraiser for Al Fares Halal Meat, which a loyal customer set up, the building was “badly destroyed and we lost everything in the store.”

“All our merchandise and equipment are gone. Along with all the money invested in the store,” the GoFundMe reads. “Your support is much appreciated. Your prayers are also needed.”

The fundraiser for Generation Cannabis explains that the business is a small family-owned retail store, “burned beyond repair.”

“The entire building is being torn down leaving the shop’s future in doubt,” the page reads.

According to the GoFundMe, it was the owners’ dream to own their own business and after two years, they were finally able to launch Generation Cannabis in December.

“And only three months after opening has quickly shifted into a nightmare,” the page continues to read.

Money collected will be used to help one of the owner’s family.

“John [Olan] was thrilled to work for himself and build a bright future for his family. John’s young daughter Chloe was diagnosed with Leukemia at six years old, and the family has been battling childhood cancer for the last two years,” the GoFundMe reads.

“Without the business, things are going to be even more difficult for this wonderful family and their futures are uncertain.”