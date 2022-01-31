In light of the funds raised through the “Freedom Convoy” GoFundMe campaign, a new campaign is asking Canadians to raise money for clean drinking water for Indigenous communities

As of January 31, the online “Freedom Convoy” fundraier has raised over $9 million. Megan Hogwarth, the organizer of the Canadians for Clean Water, is asking people to “use our frustration, our anger, our disappointment” to show the “government and the world what Canadians are capable of.”

The fundraiser, which was created on Friday, has a $5 million goal with all proceeds going towards Water First, an organization that partners with Indigenous communities to support access to clean drinking water through education, training, and meaningful collaboration.

Hogwarth says if the money is raised, GoFundMe will send the funds directly to the organization.

Referring to the truckers convoy, Hogwarth say “if anyone can raise $5 million in one week it should be all Canadians who believe that clean drinking water for Indigenous communities should be our nation’s top priority.”

Water First is thankful for the recent awareness and support we’ve received with respect to addressing water challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Water First has responded to the “Canadians for Clean Water” initiative, thanking everyone for its love and support.

“Water First supports the steps Indigenous communities are taking to address local water challenges and to ensure sustainable access to safe, clean water,” says a statement on their website. “Our work is based on respectful relationships with Indigenous partners that are built on mutual respect, listening and close collaboration.”

Hogwarth says she is a Canadian citizen who “believes in the basic human right to clean water and who also believes in the power of a nation to fundraise for a cause.”

As of Monday morning, over 13,500 donors had raised $671,497 to the campaign.

Water First says approximately one in ten First Nation communities are affected by long-term drinking water advisories.

“Drinking water advisories are typically more common in remote areas or those with smaller populations. In many communities, these problems have existed for over 10 years, and Neskantaga First Nation has been under a boil water advisory since 1995,” says the organization.

Last week, GoFundMe released a portion of the “Freedom Convoy” funds to organizers, after the organizer provided a “clear distribution plan” for its funds, which is part of the crowdfunding platform’s policy.

Organizers for the “Freedom Convoy” says funds will be distrubted to cover the cost of fuel and will also be used to assist with food and shelter if needed throughout the Parliament protest.