Functional closures keep kids out of class in Abbotsford

Two schools in Abbotsford are dealing with functional closures and are temporarily not accommodating in-person instruction.

According to the Abbotsford School District, WJ Mouat Secondary and Yale Secondary will remain closed until Monday, January 24.

Earlier this month, schools around were directed by the province to implement plans for what to do in the event that not enough staff are available to work.

BC’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, has said businesses and institutions should also prepare plans for what to do in the event that one-third of their workforce is off sick due to Omicron.

A number of schools have already been hit by functional closures, including in Surrey, as the BC Teachers’ Federation pushes for more protections in schools.

We need #bcpoli to step up and make sure all #bced staff have access to the highest levels of protection in their workplaces, including N95 masks. https://t.co/Q1OZVnQo3A — BCTF (@bctf) January 14, 2022

The latest data from the province shows more than 2,000 cases of Omicron were reported on January 18 as ICU numbers spike.