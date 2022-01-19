NewsCoronavirus

Functional closures keep kids out of class in Abbotsford

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Jan 19 2022, 5:30 pm
Two schools in Abbotsford are dealing with functional closures and are temporarily not accommodating in-person instruction.

According to the Abbotsford School District, WJ Mouat Secondary and Yale Secondary will remain closed until Monday, January 24.

Earlier this month, schools around were directed by the province to implement plans for what to do in the event that not enough staff are available to work.

BC’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry, has said businesses and institutions should also prepare plans for what to do in the event that one-third of their workforce is off sick due to Omicron.

A number of schools have already been hit by functional closures, including in Surrey, as the BC Teachers’ Federation pushes for more protections in schools.

The latest data from the province shows more than 2,000 cases of Omicron were reported on January 18 as ICU numbers spike. 

