ICU numbers spike as BC reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 1,975 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 301,121.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 37,167 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 854 (+35) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 112 (+13) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The statement also says that the numbers are provisional and will be verified once confirmed.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 731 new cases, 18,271 total active cases

731 new cases, 18,271 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 503 new cases, 9,727 total active cases

503 new cases, 9,727 total active cases Interior Health: 478 new cases, 5,580 total active cases

478 new cases, 5,580 total active cases Northern Health: 88 new cases, 1,374 total active cases

88 new cases, 1,374 total active cases Island Health: 175 new cases, 2,200 total active cases

175 new cases, 2,200 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 15 total active cases There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,492 deaths in the province. There have been nine new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 53 facilities with outbreaks in the province. To date, 89.3% (4,448,921) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.4% (4,157,150) have received their second dose. From January 10 to January 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 24.9% of cases, and from January 3 to January 16, they accounted for 32.3% of hospitalizations. Past week cases (January 10 to January 16) – Total 14,922

Not vaccinated: 3,086 (20.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 629 (4.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 11,207 (75.1%) Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 3 to January 16) – Total 796

Not vaccinated: 215 (27%)

Partially vaccinated: 42 (5.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 539 (67.7%) Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 10 to January 16) Not vaccinated: 412.5

Partially vaccinated: 179.8

Fully vaccinated: 318.1 Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 3 to January 16) Not vaccinated: 52.3

Partially vaccinated: 34.1

Fully vaccinated: 11.6