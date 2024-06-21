Canadians can gaze at a full "Strawberry Moon" tonight

Canadians may want to take a few moments to look up at a spectacular full moon this weekend.

As the berries are just now ripening, June’s full moon is nicknamed the “Strawberry Moon,” a name taken from Indigenous Algonquin people. Of course, the moon will not appear pinkish in hue as the name might indicate, but it will be magical.

According to the Old Farmers Almanac, the moon will rise just after sunset on Friday night, June 21.

Since the summer solstice arrived especially early this year, the Almanac suggests this full moon will be the lowest we have seen in years, and we will get to experience an extra special occurrence.

“Because the Moon is so low, it will appear bigger than ever. This is called the “Moon Illusion,” states the Almanac.

Strawberry Moon times in Canada

You can use the Old Farmers’ Almanac moon calculator to determine the exact time the full moon is set to rise where you live.

From Vancouver : June 21, 10 pm

: June 21, 10 pm From Calgary / Edmonton : June 3, 9:29 pm

/ : June 3, 9:29 pm From Montreal/Toronto: June 3, 9:25 pm

Will you be out gazing at the moon this weekend?