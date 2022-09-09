A glorious full Corn Moon will light up the sky this weekend

You’ve likely heard of Supermoons, Strawberry Moons and Blood Moons, but have you ever heard of a full Corn Moon?

This weekend, Canadians will have the opportunity to catch this spectacle, which marks the final full moon of the summer. Generally, this event is referred to as the Harvest Moon or the Corn Moon.

The reason it’s called the Corn Moon has nothing to do with how the moon looks or tastes this weekend but more with agriculture around this time of year.

According to the moon experts at the Old Farmers’ Almanac, the Corn Moon corresponds to the traditional corn harvest that takes place this time of year. It is also referred to as the Autumn Moon, the Mating Moon, or the Leaves Turning Moon — rolls right off the tongue.

The Weather Network points out that NASA has its own names for this autumn moon event, including GRAIL Moon and LADEE Moon, related to two lunar satellite missions launched in September.

You’ll want to check your local weather forecast to make sure it’ll be visible in your part of the country. The Weather Network adds that it’s an excellent weekend for another reason. Saturn, Jupiter and Mars will shine in the night sky this weekend, with Venus set to join them slightly before dawn.

The Corn Moon will reach its Full Moon phase sometime early Saturday morning, but the best time to see it will be shortly after sunset.