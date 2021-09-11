Brand of frozen chicken recalled due to possible listeria contamination

Health Canada is recalling a brand of frozen chicken due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall for Erie Meat Products Ltd.’s Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken was issued on September 10. The recalled items have a best before date of April 28, 2022.

The frozen chicken was sold in multiple provinces, including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec.

The health authority advises that the frozen chicken should be thrown away. Anyone who thinks they became sick from eating the recalled product should call a doctor.

Health Canada warns that food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.