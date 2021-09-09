Brand of bacon recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Health Canada is recalling more bacon over possible Listeria contamination.

A recall for European Butcher brand Bacon “Chuncks” was first issued on September 6, and was updated to include the brand’s Smoked Side Bacon Slices on September 8.

The recalled products were from batch #30210, and all best before dates are affected. The bacon was sold in Ontario in “variable” sizes.

Consumers should not ingest the recalled bacon, and are advised to throw the products away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Health Canada warns that food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, a severe headache, and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Health Canada said advises calling a doctor if you think you became sick from eating the recalled bacon.