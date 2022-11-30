Frigid temperatures and more snow on the way for Metro Vancouver

If you’re still recovering from last night’s snow event, take a deep breath, as there’s potentially more on the way for Metro Vancouver, including frigid temperatures that could make things icy.

Environment Canada has just issued a special weather statement, warning that freezing temperatures could create icy conditions on untreated surfaces, which could create poor travel conditions during the morning commute.

On top of that, the windchill could make it feel like -10˚C in windy areas.

The special weather statement is in effect from tonight through Thursday and impacts all Metro Vancouver municipalities. Temperatures will fall below zero, and things could become icy overnight, impacting your Thursday morning commute.

Frigid temperatures are expected to remain until Thursday night.

On top of that, The Weather Network is calling for more snow for four out of the next seven days, with the potential for one to three cm falling on Friday, predicting another five cm to drop next week.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada predicts snow or rain for Friday, so ideally, Environment Canada’s forecast pans out.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop to around -4˚C; tomorrow night, they’ll fall to around -6˚C, according to Environment Canada.

Yesterday’s snowfall caused major problems around Metro Vancouver, and icy conditions could create even more havoc on the road.

Are you ready for these frigid temperatures and more snow in Metro Vancouver?

Let us know in the comments.