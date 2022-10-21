"Disappointing": Long lines at Playland's Fright Nights frustrate BC mom

After a tedious experience at Fright Nights in Playland, one mom said she’s considering finding another way to celebrate Halloween with her child next year.

Brandee Barker and her daughter visited the park Sunday as soon as the gates opened with their friends.

When they entered the park, Barker said the group of seven split into two when her friends bolted towards a ride called The Beast and the kids ran for rides like The Pirate Ship.

Barker said one of her friends was looking forward to getting on the ride but after an hour-long wait, her friend was told she could not ride because she didn’t have the proper footwear.

Barker claims there were no signs that mentioned what was appropriate footwear for the ride.

By the time the adults finished waiting for their ride, Barker’s daughter and friends managed to ride two other attractions.

However, the girls joined the lineup at the Wooden Roller Coaster, which Barker estimates was about three-hours long.

“My oldest daughter really wanted to go on the coaster because it was closed before,” Barker explains.

I saw a 3 hour line for the coaster, and the Beast. They were running not full. For 40-mins, the coaster didn’t move it at all. — BdblE (@MsYouDoYou) October 18, 2022

While her daughter waited, Barker and her friends stood in a 50-minute line and walked through a haunted house. When they came out, she claims “the four girls did not move in their coaster line at all. They didn’t take one step forward.”

Empty rides

At this point, the young girls were upset since they wanted to hop on as many rides as they could before the park closed at 12:00 am.

Barker claims the coaster only started twice and all the seats were not used.

“They’re running it with empty cars. And it’s just not moving,” she said.

“So the kids made the decision to get out of the line because they wanted to be able to do some different stuff.”

In a Twitter response to Barker, Playland said rides have to run empty for “unscheduled maintenance or testing.”

However, Barker alleges this pattern of excruciating long lines carried on for the rest of the night.

Between the parks opening at 6 pm and closing at 12 am, multiple hour-long lineups for rides and haunted houses, the experience was ultimately “disappointing,” Barker said.

It’s just disappointing to the kids. Especially when what it looks like, optically, is a push for more rapid passes. Which people are flaunting in the faces of children who are trying to be patient, and laughing. Those major rides need a charge like the Revelation. — BdblE (@MsYouDoYou) October 18, 2022

Ticket holders frustrated with long line to get into the event

The day before Barker’s visit, Fright Nights sold out for the evening.

Fright Nights is now SOLD OUT for tonight (Oct 15). Don't be left in the dark… Get your tickets for any remaining night now. pic.twitter.com/AeSxPqmbya — PNE Fair / Playland (@PNE_Playland) October 16, 2022

This caused ticket holders to wait in a line that wrapped around several corners.

“How many tickets did you sell?” one Twitter user asked Playland.

“There is literally a 2 hour line to get in. Around the entire park. It doesn’t end. These are all people who bought tickets beforehand. How has there been this many tickets sold? So disappointed.”

The park responded to the tweet saying ticket holders can expect to wait in longer and shorter lines depending on when they arrive.

“This can be 35-55 minutes to have tickets scanned and clear security,” the tweet reads. “We recommend arriving early.”

But the lines for the haunted houses and rides are considerably much longer. Playland adds guests can expect to wait anywhere between 10 minutes to an hour and 45 minutes depending on the demand and time of night.

Entrance lines times vary depending on when people arrive. This can be 35-55 minutes to have tickets scanned and clear security. We recommend arriving early. Haunted houses and rides have a 10-105 minute line depending on the demand and time of night. @nikitha_martins — PNE Fair / Playland (@PNE_Playland) October 20, 2022

BC mom criticizes the overall cost of the experience

Barker spent more than $50 on a general Haunted House & Ride Pass.

“We had five hours there and to be able to do like maybe six things in five hours is pretty sad.”

Rapid Passes are available but are nearly double the cost of a general ticket which Barker said is difficult to consider budgeting for since the pass also has its limits.

While her child loves Fright Nights, Barker said it’s hard to consider paying to visit again.

“I will look for something else to do with them that Halloween [themed] next year.”

Long lines and massive crowds are exactly why Barker decided a few years ago to stop attending the PNE, she said.

Daily Hive has reached out to Playland and the PNE’s communications team for a formal response but did not hear back in time for the deadline.