Highly anticipated Frida Kahlo immersive art exhibit cancels Vancouver run

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A touring exhibit spotlighting one of art history’s most important figures will no longer be coming to Vancouver this spring.

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography, a co-creation of the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, announced today that has cancelled its Vancouver run slated to start on Wednesday, May 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Kahlo Vancouver (@fridakahlovancouver)

You might also like: Massive crowds expected for return of Vancouver Vaisakhi parade this weekend

Playland just dropped its opening date for 2023 summer season

Theatre Under The Stars returns for a heartfelt and magical summer season

“Due to logistical issues and impossible time constraints, the Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography exhibition will not be able to make it to Vancouver this May as originally planned,” said Friday Kahlo Vancouver on social media.

The state-of-the-art exhibit was set to utilize seven distinct transformational spaces and an optional award-winning VR experience.

Unlike other exhibitions, The Immersive Biography does include reproductions of Kahlo’s iconic paintings. Instead, visitors would have discovered historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic installations, collector’s items, 360-degree projections, and newly created music at the PNE Agrodome.

“Anyone who has purchased tickets to the exhibition can be refunded at point of purchase or through TicketLeader at ticketleader.ca,” added Frida Kahlo Vancouver in a statement.

With files from Ty Jadah