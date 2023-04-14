EventsArtsDH Community PartnershipCurated

Highly anticipated Frida Kahlo immersive art exhibit cancels Vancouver run

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 14 2023, 6:24 pm
Highly anticipated Frida Kahlo immersive art exhibit cancels Vancouver run
Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography/Submitted
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Normal Good: Stand Up Comedy

Tue, April 18, 8:30pm

Normal Good: Stand Up Comedy
April 20th: Vancouver 420 Yacht Party Cruise 2023

Thu, April 20, 8:00pm

April 20th: Vancouver 420 Yacht Party Cruise 2023
Flavour Camp: Gin

Sat, April 22, 12:00pm

Flavour Camp: Gin
Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour

Sat, June 3, 8:00pm

Joe Avati - When I Was Your Age - Comedy Tour
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A touring exhibit spotlighting one of art history’s most important figures will no longer be coming to Vancouver this spring.

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography, a co-creation of the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality, announced today that has cancelled its Vancouver run slated to start on Wednesday, May 3.

“Due to logistical issues and impossible time constraints, the Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography exhibition will not be able to make it to Vancouver this May as originally planned,” said Friday Kahlo Vancouver on social media.

The state-of-the-art exhibit was set to utilize seven distinct transformational spaces and an optional award-winning VR experience.

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography/Submitted

Unlike other exhibitions, The Immersive Biography does include reproductions of Kahlo’s iconic paintings. Instead, visitors would have discovered historical photographs, original films, digital environments, artistic installations, collector’s items, 360-degree projections, and newly created music at the PNE Agrodome.

Frida Kahlo The Immersive Biography

Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography/Submitted

“Anyone who has purchased tickets to the exhibition can be refunded at point of purchase or through TicketLeader at ticketleader.ca,” added Frida Kahlo Vancouver in a statement.

With files from Ty Jadah

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.