"Freedom Convoy" leader Pat King's bail hearing adjourned after lawyer's computer hacked

Pat King, one of the organizers behind Ottawa’s so-called Freedom Convoy protests, was arrested in Ottawa in February and denied bail later that month.

King was taken into custody on February 18 for counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to commit the offence of obstructing police, and counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order.

He was served with a non-communication order, and new evidence surfaced. The Justice of Peace said that a two-year sentence for King “would be on the lower end” given the new evidence.

King’s hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but his lawyer’s computer was reportedly hacked, delaying it until today.

The news about the hacking was kept under a court-ordered publication ban, which has now been lifted.

According to several news outlets, during King’s Wednesday hearing over video conference, his lawyer David Goodman’s computer began to make robotic sounds saying the computer had been locked or hacked.

It is unknown if this was related to King’s case, but the hearing was adjourned since the files on Goodman’s computer could’ve been compromised.

Goodman confirmed to the court on Thursday that his computer was fixed and working as normal.

Now the Crown has announced that King’s bail hearing will be held at an even later date and that he’s facing added charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. He will remain in custody until then.

The new date is yet to be announced.

More to come…