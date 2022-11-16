"We are in a different situation now": BC says no mask mandate needed

BC health officials recommend people should wear masks indoors in certain situations, but they’re not implementing a mask mandate akin to previous pandemic respiratory virus seasons.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province is in a more secure place this year than it was in 2020 or 2021, and that a sweeping mask mandate simply isn’t necessary.

“We’re in a different situation now,” she said during a news conference from Victoria. “I don’t see the need for a mask mandate by itself because we have many other tools and a high level of protection.”

Henry pointed to a declining hospitalization rate, high rates of immunization among adults, and availability of medical treatments for COVID-19 as reasons for her decision. In addition, wastewater monitoring isn’t showing a dramatic increase in infections similar to previous autumns.

Last year, Henry said, the province was seeing hospitals fill up with very sick adults and many healthcare workers absent from the job in spite of travel restrictions and rules against gatherings. Now, she says the province is in a much better place COVID-19-wise even though people have more freedoms.

“I don’t see us needing to put in place additional restrictions. But we’re going to watch this, of course.”

The update from health officials comes amid calls by British Columbians for another mask mandate. The group Protect Our Province BC released an open letter this week asking for mandatory masking in indoor public spaces and schools.

“Children’s hospitals around the country are in a dire state, with a triple surge of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), influenza, and COVID-19 sending more children to the hospital with respiratory distress than seen previously, despite having fewer cases of RSV than at the same time last year,” the letter said.

Henry acknowledged that many children are sick with respiratory viruses right now, but said part of the reason could be because there are cohorts of children who haven’t been exposed to cold and flu viruses because they grew up during COVID-19 restrictions.

As for masking, Henry encouraged people to still wear a mask in crowded indoor public spaces, if they’re experiencing mild symptoms, or if someone in their home is sick. Although she doesn’t think everyone needs to wear a mask indoors at all times, she maintained it’s still important that masking is accepted and encouraged.