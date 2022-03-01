Reality TV star and former President of the United States Donald Trump had some choice words to say about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada’s treatment of the truckers protesting government mandates.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Saturday, Trump said he stood with the truckers and the Canadian people “in their noble quest to reclaim their freedom.”

“The tyranny we have witnessed in Canada in recent weeks should shock and dismay people all over the world,” he began. “In an advanced western democracy, the peaceful movement of patriotic truckers, workers, and families protesting for their most basic rights and liberties has been violently put down.”

The crowd cheered loudly at the mention of Canadian truckers.

But the patriotic truckers he’s referring to are the participants of the so-called Freedom Convoy, which Canadian government officials deemed an “unlawful occupation.”

It shook Canada’s economy and led to hundreds of arrests in recent weeks. Trump believes the truckers were “falsely accused” of loyalty to foreign powers and that they were charged with “phony crimes.”

“They have been slandered as Nazis, racists, and terrorists,” said Trump, who has previously claimed he is “the least racist person” despite having a long rap sheet of racist behaviour.

He went on to say that the truckers were being “hunted down like enemies of their own government and treated worse than drug dealers and murderers or rapists.”

“I watched them. I saw those Maple Leafs all over the flags and the love for their country. Plenty of Americans were there, too. And they love our country,” he said.

“You’re either with the peaceful truckers or you are with the left-wing fascists,” he claimed, before changing the trajectory of the conversation to bring it to the US.

“The radical left is trying to replace American democracy with ‘woke’ tyranny,” he said.

The backdrop of his stage had the words “AWAKE, NOT WOKE” lit up in big, bold letters.

“They want to do the same thing to America that Trudeau has been doing to Canada, and much, much worse.”