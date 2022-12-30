8 free workouts in Vancouver to try this January

Vancouver has a reputation as a city filled with fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers, but how are we supposed to keep in shape when it’s so expensive?

We get it, budgets are tight with housing this expensive — especially after the holiday season. So we’ve rounded up some ways to get your sweat on completely free to start 2023 off right.

Try your first acro-yoga class completely for free and scratch off that resolution to try something new this year.

This January the YMCA of Greater Vancouver is offering a seven-day free trial to new members. It’s redeemable at all four YMCA locations in Metro Vancouver — downtown, Langara, Surrey, and Chilliwack.

This gym offers a free three-day intro pass for new members. The best part? The downtown Vancouver location has a stunning view of the North Shore Mountains.

This Vancouver-based yoga studio offers a seven-day free trial of its online library of classes.

Orange Theory offers a free first workout to local residents in the neighbourhood of their studios.

This 24-hour chain with several locations in Vancouver offers a free seven-day trial for first-timers.

This gym allows newcomers to try one free workout before committing. There’s a women’s-only gym in Fairview and co-ed locations in Burnaby.

This class at iDance Studio in Mount Pleasant welcomes all levels and even has a few mats and props on hand to borrow. The suggested donation is $10, but it’s not mandatory. Reserve a spot via Eventbrite.