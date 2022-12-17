7 places to try Kundalini yoga around Vancouver

Written for Daily Hive by Monica Krake, breathwork facilitator and founder of Head + Heart, your guide to living aligned.

Kundalini yoga is a powerful practice that helps to move stuck and stagnant energy and balance our body’s energy centres. There’s a reason why the core teachings of Kundalini are found in so many popular wellness programs these days — like those of Wim Hof, Dr. Joe Dispenza and many who teach energy medicine: Kundalini is a potent way to support the shifts we want to see in our lives.

Many Kundalini gurus will tell you that this particular style of yoga can help people condition themselves to be more compassionate, open-hearted, energetic, and vibrant.

After taking a 30-Day Kundalini challenge recently, I’ve found this to be true! If you’d like to explore Kundalini for yourself, here are seven ways to try it out.

A popular Vancouver-based Kundalini yoga teacher (and chef!) Richoz teaches in studios around the city — most notably Kou Studios — as well as offering her 30-Day Kundalini Program online, almost every month. In this program, you’ll be taught live at 6:30 am PT every morning, which is an incredibly energizing way to start each day. Replays are available for those who sleep in. Richoz’s program is a beautiful way to experience how 30 days of a regular Kundalini practice can uplevel your energy, and it’s currently available at a heavy discount inside The Collective Shift: a three-month sampling of energy-shifting experiences and classes for $100.

As the founder of Manipura Yoga College, based on Vancouver Island, Suttonbrown is an internationally renowned Kundalini teacher and teacher trainer. Her passion is to help students cultivate authenticity in their experience, by stepping out of life-draining habits and into personal empowerment. Having taught Kundalini for over 20 years, you can experience Suttonbrown’s teaching live at her college or via her monthly online classes or 40-day meditation challenge.

Based in Delta, Sacred Roots Yoga is run by Sara McKim, and offers a variety of yoga and meditation classes on her flower farm in Ladner, every week. Could you get a more idyllic spot for a yoga class? I’ve heard this teacher is truly grounded and wise, and that these classes are the real deal. McKim has trained with gurus like Jai Dev and Shiva Rea. She also offers a self-paced 40 Days of Kundalini Meditation Program that you can do at home.

A yogi and mystic, Jai Dev is one of the world’s leading teachers offering Kundalini yoga classes and retreats. In his words, “Here’s the thing… it is the birthright of every person to activate their radiance. But the reality is… it takes work. It takes effort, it takes grit, and it takes real commitment.” Based in California, Dev offers a variety of self-guided online classes and modules so that you can learn to create a Kundalini yoga practice for yourself at home. Dev travels to BC periodically to offer classes and workshops.

A super popular online sensation, duo Britt and Tara offer a very user-friendly approach to Kundalini, with their mission to make you feel your best. They have a bunch of free classes and meditations you can try out, along with their popular DIY class, Intro to Kundalini, which explains the history of Kundalini, how to do the mudras, what the mantras mean, and why they themselves got hooked on Kundalini. These two are fantastic.

Founder of Be Naturally Fit, Vancouver-based Rebecca Johnston teaches Kundalini yoga primarily via her online studio, though you can sometimes find her teaching on the beach. She’s also a perimenopause health expert and brings a holistic — some say magical — approach to her classes. You can experience her Kundalini classes by signing up online.

Based in a very charming little spot in Port Coquitlam, Sadhana Yoga & Sound is a gem of a place that feels like a grandmother’s living room. Their Kundalini classes are run by owner Bonnie Starcevich, who’s been in love with yoga since she was a kid. The Kundalini classes are 90 minutes long and include movement, breath work (pranayama), chanting, and a 10+ minute meditation followed by a long and luxurious sound bath. Oh, and sometimes you get to wear a sash with bells around your hips and shake your booty, which was my favourite part!

