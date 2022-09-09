Increasing number of UBC students facing housing affordability issues
Students at Vancouver’s University of British Columbia have reported experiencing financial hardship due to the high cost of housing in Vancouver amidst a tight rental market.
A new report by UBC’s Alma Matter Society explored the state of student affordability. The 2022 AMS Academic Experience Survey Report highlighted issues and concerns that students have about tuition fees, debts, and textbook costs.
And the cost of housing is a growing concern for students.
- You might also like:
- Metro Vancouver renters are spending nearly 40% of their monthly income on rent
- UBC student tries to sublet unit for almost double the price
- Rental price gouging plaguing UBC students desperate for housing
“The lack of an affordable housing market (both on-campus and off campus) and increased rent remains the top reason why students experience a lack of fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence,” said the report.
“More than half of undergraduate respondents (57%) expressed that they have experienced financial hardship related to the cost of housing, a 17% increase from 2021 (40%),” said the report.
🌟 SAVE THIS POST 🌟 Your 2022-23 AMS Academic & University Affairs team has compiled resources for emergency housing. Link: https://t.co/atRJVmSgwL pic.twitter.com/Uc3lZSBezn
— AMS UBC Student Union (@AMS_UBC) August 30, 2022
The affordability issues students are facing could even stop some students’ academic journeys full-stop.
Among graduate respondents, 31% reported that they think they might not “be able to come back to UBC at some point in the future due to financial reasons, an increase from 2021 (18%).”
With files from Daily Hive staff.