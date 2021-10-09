A charity is serving 1,200 lbs of turkey in Vancouver's DTES this weekend

More than a thousand hungry folks will get a taste of turkey this weekend thanks to a charity in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, the Union Gospel Mission (UGM) will serve 1,400 Thanksgiving meals to the community. They will be available from Saturday, October 9 to Monday, October 11.

Meals will be served at 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Also, on the holiday Monday, they will serve lunch at 11 am. All turkey dinners will be served in to-go boxes out of a takeout window as part of their COVID-19 safety plan. “There are also some meals being served and delivered to our community members at our New West location, in Mission and in Surrey,” said UGM’s Nicole Mussi.

“We know that our community – both those experiencing homelessness and addiction, and those serving on the frontlines, are exhausted,” said UGM’s Nadia Tchoumi in a release.

“This Thanksgiving meal provides us all an opportunity to feel hope for the future, and gratitude for the good that has happened this year, despite the enormous amount of loss and pain. We’re all in this together.”

The massive meal consists of 1200 lbs of turkey with 400 lbs of mashed potatoes served with gravy, vegetables, and cranberry sauce. Don’t forget about dessert, either, because 285 pies will be passed out.

Working on Thanksgiving is Janice Szostak, an alumna of UGM’s Sanctuary stabilization program who is now employed by the charity.

“I’ve been in that line before. I’ve needed a meal, and I’ve needed hope… That’s why I am here – I want to give back, give people a chance to see that life can get better,” said Szostak in a release.

Szostak shared her story and will help serve Thanksgiving meals to help others who are experiencing poverty, addiction, and homelessness.

“Things can get better,” said Szostak. “I’m committed to making people feel valuable – and I’ll be doing that on Thanksgiving, just like I do every time I come to work.”