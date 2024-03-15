16 awesome FREE things to do around Victoria

Life can be expensive, we all know that. But if you’re looking for things to do around Victoria without opening your wallet, you’re in the right place!

From getting outdoors to soak in the city’s natural beauty to heading indoors to learn about BC’s rich history, here are 16 activities to do around Victoria that will keep your wallet happy.

With well-maintained pathways, peacocks, and pretty ponds, this stunning park is popular with tourists and locals alike. The park contains a number of amenities, including wooded and waterfront trails, two playgrounds, a waterpark, open fields, a petting zoo, tennis and pickleball courts, and landscaped gardens. The traditional name of the hill is míqәn (“MEE-qan”) to the Songhees people, meaning “warmed by the sun.”

While admission is usually ticketed, the museum offers free entry on the first Tuesday of every month. Immerse yourself in the rich history and diverse cultures of British Columbia through world-class exhibits and many interactive displays. Enjoy an IMAX movie or a limited exhibit that will spice up your visit if you have been before. On now until June 2 is the Wildlife Photographer of the Year showroom, showcasing hundreds of photographers from around the world. Dinosaurs of BC is also on until April 7.

Stroll around the Inner Harbour

One of the most beautiful parts of Victoria is the ever-changing views from the harbour. From watching the seaplanes take off to the twinkling lights of Parliament, there is always something beautiful to see here. There is frequently live music and local artisans peppering the harbour’s sidewalks, which creates a wonderfully vibrant atmosphere to enjoy.

Enjoy a day at the beach

There are plenty of beaches to visit during your trip to Victoria. Gonzales Beach is one of the more popular beaches for water sports, but people also go there to relax and soak up the sun. On a clear day, you’ll be able to see the Olympic Mountains from here. Alternatively, Willows Beach in the beautiful neighbourhood of Oak Bay has soft, whiter sand and is a popular destination in the summer months.

Putter through a farmers’ market

There are plenty of farmers’ markets in Victoria happening all year round. Victoria loves to support fresh and local products, making these markets very popular and perfectly representing the slower pace of island living. Some markets that occur on Sundays are the Bastion Square Market, Metchosin Market, Victoria Public Market at the Hudson, and Westcoast Outdoor Markets. Some of these are open all year round, and some only in the summer. If you’re not visiting Victoria on a Sunday, there are other markets that happen during the week, too.

For an activity that is equal parts beautiful and educational, Victoria’s stunning Parliament Buildings are open for both free guided tours and self-guided tours on weekdays from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The tours are offered regularly and throughout the day, making this a convenient free activity. Note that the tours are closed on weekends and statutory holidays.

Wander through Fan Tan Alley

Named after the Chinese gambling game “Fan-Tan,” this famous alley was well-known for producing opium until it was made illegal in 1908, as well as gambling. Now, this historic alley in Chinatown is lined with eclectic shops, galleries, cafes and more. It’s the narrowest commercial street in North America, at less than 3 feet wide at its narrowest point! Don’t forget to explore the rest of Chinatown after you squeeze your way out of Fan Tan Alley, as it is Canada’s oldest.

Thunderbird Park was established in 1941, when a collection of totem poles from the Royal BC Museum was put on display. While the poles and anthropological efforts have evolved since then, each pole tells a unique story, which is helpfully explained by surrounding signage. These beautiful totem poles are a wonderful photo opportunity and also offer key insights into the region’s Indigenous culture and history.

Hike the Galloping Goose Regional Trail

For outdoor enthusiasts, pack your hiking boots or bring your bikes to explore the Galloping Goose Trail. This scenic route stretches over 55 kilometres of Pacific Northwest perfection, winding through forests, farmlands, and urban landscapes.

Government House is the office and official residence of the lieutenant governor. The grounds and garden are free to visit and open 365 days a year from dawn to dusk. For those wanting to learn more about this richly historic building, be sure to register ahead for a guided tour. You can explore the famous gardens in addition to the interior of Government House.

The Art Gallery of Greater Victoria is always updating and changing its collections for a fresh experience. The normal admission rate for the gallery is $15, but there are exceptions. Admission is free on the first Saturday of the month from 10 am to 5 pm and every Thursday evening from 5 pm to 9 pm. Admission is free on the first Tuesday of every month and always free for anyone under 25, support workers, and Indigenous Peoples.

Attend a free concert

Victoria is known to host free concerts, festivals, and events happening throughout the city. From outdoor performances in parks to cultural celebrations, these free events pick up when the weather gets warmer. For example, the Symphony in the Summer Festival is a free outdoor concert series in locations such as Beacon Hill Park!

Watch the seals at Fisherman’s Wharf

Very close to Victoria’s inner harbour, Fisherman’s Wharf is a colourful and quaint area that offers lots for visitors. There is a brand new park for children to enjoy while adults read a book, food kiosks, food and shops. There are also harbour views famous for the frequent seal visitors.

Walk Ogden Point

The Ogden Point Breakwater is a popular walk near downtown Victoria for locals. It follows the sidewalk near Fisherman’s Wharf towards the Juan de Fuca Strait to a lighthouse at the very end. The peaceful and scenic walk allows you to see cruise ships, ferries, sailboats, float planes, wildlife, and more.

Bike through Saanich Loop

This trail is ideal for running, walking, or biking and is popular with birdwatchers. The scenic loop in Central Saanich is perfect for beginners; you could even bring your little ones and pets along. It is conveniently open all year long and not too crowded.

Enjoy a Craft Market

Victoria has a vibrant arts scene, so there are plenty of markets featuring local artisans throughout the year. Before embarking on your trip, check local websites for the latest updates. These markets are usually not weekly like the farmers’ markets, but there are plenty happening in a variety of locations. As we enter spring, the frequency of these markets popping up will only increase.