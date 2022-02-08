Health Canada expands kimchi recall due to E. Coli contamination

As of February 7, 14 laboratory-confirmed cases of the E.coli O157 illness linked to this outbreak have been confirmed in two provinces: Alberta (13) and Saskatchewan (1).

According to the updated public health notice, people became sick between early December 2021 and early January 2022.

No deaths or hospitalizations have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 61 years of age. The majority of cases, 64%, are female.

Food contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis, or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.