Canada has great food. There’s no denying it.

Even on a global scale.

Think about all the contributions Canadian cuisine has given to the world. Ketchup chips, poutine, Kraft Dinner, Bloody Caesars, Ginger Ale, and Timbits, to name a few.

Obviously, these meals and products have travelled the globe and sometimes it’s fun to peak across the planet and see what a few of our local food looks like internationally.

Here’s what some classic Canadian meals and products look like around the world.

Poutine: Greece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greek Market Chicken (@greekmarketchicken)

In Greece, they make “feta fries,” a variation of the Quebec staple. They typically use potato wedges, sprinkled with feta cheese, garlic, and parsley for garnish.

Ketchup Chips: United States

Don’t even try, America.

Canada loves ketchup chips and our pals at Lay’s do them right. Lay’s only markets and sells their tangy ketchup-y potato chips here in Canada.

The concept has spread to our cousins in the south but it hasn’t latched on the same way. Ketchup chips are a fringe find in the US and they’re thicker cuts of chips.

In Poland, Lay’s has a “ketchup and cheese” variation, but that’s just too much. They’re chips, not burgers.

Kraft Dinner: United Kingdom

Kraft Dinner isn’t the same in the United Kingdom as it is here. It’s still made by Kraft but it’s marketed as “Cheesey Pasta” instead.

At least it’s still ready in eight minutes…

Bloody Caesar: United States

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mott’s Clamato Caesar (@mottsclamatocaesar)

Our pals down south try to copy our tasty cocktail, the bloody caesar but they lack an integral ingredient: clam juice.

Typically, Canadians use Mott’s Clamato Caesar, which is a fusion of clam juice and tomato juice (hence the hybrid name).

In the US, they make the cocktail with tomato juice as the mixer, which technically results in it being a “bloody mary” and it’s not nearly as good.

Or as impactful for hangovers…

Canada Dry Ginger Ale: Japan

In Japan, Canada Dry Ginger Ale is offered as a hot drink.

Hot ginger ale.