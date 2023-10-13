Taylor Swift Eras Tour film merch is being resold for madly high prices on eBay

With Taylor Swift on the minds of many and the Eras Tour concert film hitting theatres, the merch that comes along with the film has popped up on eBay for sky-high prices.

Swift announced the film back in August, with an initial first screening date set for October 13, before a surprise announcement earlier this week that it would be opening a day early.

In Canada, Swifties can catch the show at Cineplex theatres and Landmark Cinemas across the country, and collectible items from cinemas seem to be hot ticket items, much like seats to the tour itself.

Some merch from the concert film has surfaced on sites like eBay, where Eras Tour popcorn buckets and tumblers are being sold as stand-alone items, or you can go all-in and pay hundreds for “complete bucket sets, plus a tote and a baton.”

One Taylor Swift fan account even claimed it found a popcorn bucket and tumbler being listed on the site for a wicked $437.

🚨 | Taylor Swift fans are now selling their ‘Eras Tour’ popcorn bucket and tumbler for $437 on eBay! pic.twitter.com/qKirO8ps6G — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 13, 2023

The move brought ridicule from many Swifties, with some calling the sellers “not Taylor fans.”

those people are NOT taylor fans — 𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔴 (@cowboycasanova) October 13, 2023

the way i’m not surprised… like at all — hannah 🤍🍉🍂 (@sunflowervolz6) October 13, 2023

If I was Taylor I’d make millions of these so that everybody who wants one is able to get one at face value and scalpers lose their money 🥰 https://t.co/ldfRZWx4Ad — julia (@tpwkjules) October 13, 2023

First, it’s not “fans” selling them. But this is another great example of future price affecting current demand. We HAVE to get them today to avoid those high prices later. #Swiftonomics https://t.co/1b3qSAZ1BX — Kelsey Halfen 🍎 (@HalfenDHS) October 13, 2023

😠if I don’t get a cup tonight I WILL CRY https://t.co/2PIYEpCg15 — Taylor🦋(Taylor’s Version) (@taylorswift624) October 13, 2023

Eras Tour concert film merch was not sold during Thursday night viewings at Cineplex and Landmark Cinemas locations across Canada, with the latter stating on its Facebook page that it only has popcorn buckets and cups, which will be available on a “first-come-first-served,” with limited quantities available.

The Eras Tour concert film will play in 90 countries across the world and much like the concert itself, the film has been breaking records, with massive ticket sales.

Are you going to catch Swift on the big screen this weekend? Hoping to secure some merch? Let us know in the comments!