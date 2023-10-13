Huge Richmond furniture warehouse sale offers deals for all BC shoppers

With the cooler weather fast approaching, we’re bound to be spending more time indoors. That means there’s never been a better time to spruce up your space with some stylish new furniture.

From now until the end of October, Eternity Modern is hosting a massive warehouse sale at their new huge Richmond showroom. Shoppers across the province can also get in on the deals.

Customers can expect to find 40% off hundreds of products, including beautiful mid-century modern, Scandinavian, and contemporary-style furniture.

@eternitymodern Come say hi and check out your future furniture in person at our new Canadian showroom! 👋🏼 | 📍 3810 Jacombs Rd Unit 110 Richmond BC 🕙 Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm 📞 +1 (800) 993-0903 ♬ Summer – Croquet Club

Lounge chairs, dining tables, sofas, lighting fixtures, and more will all be included in the sale.

Don’t forget to use code BC40 for 40% off items in this collection, a deal that’s exclusive to BC shipping addresses only.

Eternity Modern was established in 2005 and is known for its dedication to crafting products that are both comfortable and trendy, specifically when it comes to its furniture line. And with so many of these quality pieces up for grabs — you won’t want to miss out.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday to Friday showroom), Anytime Online

Where: 3810 Jacombs Road, Unit 110, Richmond (showroom), anytime online

With files from Katy Brennan