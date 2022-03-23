Free COVID-19 rapid tests now available for everyone 18+ in BC

BC lowered the age limit to pick up free COVID-19 tests at participating pharmacies to 18 on Wednesday.

Now, anyone born in 2004 or earlier can pick up one test kit every 28 days completely free of charge. All an individual needs to do is present their personal health number and a piece of government ID showing their birth date.

“Individuals should pick up a test kit when not having symptoms of illness to use at a future time when having symptoms of illness,” the provincial government said in a news release. “Guidelines for testing continue to indicate tests should be used for symptomatic individuals.”

The move comes only two days after BC lowered the age limit for free tests to 30 and up. The province has been making the tests available on a rolling basis by age, offering them first to older residents.

To date, approximately 2.7 million of the free tests have been given out at 1,300 participating pharmacies.

Need to find a pharmacy near you that’s giving out free tests? Check out the complete list.