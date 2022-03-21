NewsCoronavirus

Millennials can get free COVID-19 rapid tests but not Gen Z'ers

Mar 21 2022, 10:01 pm
Near D Krasaesom/Shutterstock

Wait your turn, Gen Z’ers.

On Monday, March 21, BC announced that effective immediately, rapid antigen test kits are now available at your local pharmacy for most millennials.

Now, anyone who’s over 30 – born before 1991 – is eligible to get one.

The 30+ millennial crowd can get one kit with five tests inside every 28 days from participating pharmacies for free.

Just show your Personal Health Number (PHN) to pick it up. You can also pick up a kit on someone else’s behalf by providing their name, PHN, and date of birth.

The test kits are meant to be picked up by people who don’t have symptoms. Then, should they have symptoms in the future, they can use the tests.

On Thursday, March 17, the province announced that there were 240 new COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the province made them available to everyone aged 40 and up.

Now, as the province gets more tests from the federal government in the coming weeks, Gen Z’ers are sure to get their shot soon at some free tests.

