NewsCoronavirus

Where to pick up your free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Metro Vancouver (MAP)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Feb 25 2022, 5:46 pm
Where to pick up your free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Metro Vancouver (MAP)
Panorama Images/Shutterstock

The BC Pharmacy Association has released the names of pharmacies where British Columbians can pick up free rapid test kits starting Friday.

Government officials announced their plans to distribute rapid test kits free of charge to residents this week, noting that the five-test kits will only be available to individuals 70 and older to start.

Eligible individuals simply need to bring their BC Care Card to the pharmacy. Each individual is allowed one kit every 28 days.

The list of pharmacies may grow over time as more test kits become available. As of right now, they’re all available in a handy list view and a map view on the pharmacy association’s website. We’ve also included the full list below.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Cates Medicine Centre 203 – 495 Trunk Rd Bowen Island (604) 947-0766
London Drugs #61-Gibsons #1-900 Gibsons Way Gibsons (604) 886-5710
Central Lonsdale Pharmacy 1562 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 971-4464
London Drugs #05-North Vancouver 2032 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 980-3661
Marine Drive Pharmacy 103 – 1061 Marine Drive North Vancouver (778) 340-9308
Northview Pharmacy #120 – 1100 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 904-9992
Pharmasave Edgemont #107 3233 Connaught Crescent North Vancouver (604) 988-6396
Pharmasave Lions Gate 152 13th St E North Vancouver (778) 340-1018
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #19 #103 – 3053 Edgemont Blvd North Vancouver (604) 770-3501
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #29 102-88 Lonsdale Ave North Vancouver (604) 770-3390
Safeway Pharmacy #4905 #780 – 2601 Westview Drive North Vancouver (604) 988-4476
Safeway Pharmacy #4950 1170 East 27th Street North Vancouver (604) 988-7095
Safeway Pharmacy #4958 1175 Mt. Seymour Road North Vancouver (604) 924-1325
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2249 – Capilano 140 – 879 Marine Drive North Vancouver (604) 983-2299
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #2289 #106 – 2770 Valley Centre Avenue North Vancouver (604) 980-4658
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #990 – Park Tilford 333 Brooksbank Avenue North Vancouver (604) 983-2147
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #999 – North Vancouver 1250 Marine Drive North Vancouver (604) 985-2150
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3057 925 Marine Drive North Vancouver (604) 984-3441
Wellness Pharmacy No. 6 #100-1133 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 971-5400
FreshCo Pharmacy #4280 7040 Barnet Street Powell River (604) 485-4244
Powell River Pharmacy 4280 Joyce Avenue Powell River (604) 489-9272
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #985 – Powell River 7100 Alberni Street Powell River (604) 485-2629
Ackroyd Pharmacy #160 – 8100 Ackroyd Road Richmond (604) 207-9972
Biosense Compounding Pharmacy 145 – 13988 Maycrest Way Richmond (604) 278-7955
Chemmart Pharmacy #1900-8171 Ackroyd Road Richmond (604) 270-9091
Continental Pharmacy Unit 1196 – 3779 Sexsmith Road Richmond (604) 276-8938
FreshCo Pharmacy #4252 6140 Blundell Road Richmond (604) 274-7370
FreshCo Pharmacy #4254 10151 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 271-7734
Healthcare Pharmacy #2 #130 – 8780 Blundell Road Richmond (604) 275-7800
HealthPlus Pharmacy 4115 No. 5 Road Richmond (604) 304-1294
HealthPlus Pharmacy #2 170 – 8980 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 370-6799
London Drugs #11-Richmond 5971 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 278-4521
London Drugs #52-Ironwood #3200-11666 Steveston Hwy Richmond (604) 448-5468
McCue Pharmacy #100 – 8120 Cook Road Richmond (604) 278-9601
Medicare Pharmacy #190 – 7031 Westminster Highway Richmond (604) 278-7133
Medicine Shoppe #310 11 – 3993 Chatham St Richmond (778) 297-5777
Minoru Pharmacy #102 – 7380 Westminster Highway Richmond (604) 270-2320
Peerconnect Pharmacy 8086 Park Road Richmond (604) 207-2222
Pharmasave #022 Suite 1103.8 – 3880 Grant McConachie Way Richmond (604) 303-7033
Pharmasave #028 Aberdeen Centre Richmond (604) 273-8020
Pharmasave Health Centre #038 #116 – 10151 No. 3 Rd Richmond (604) 241-2898
Pharmasave Steveston Village Unit 105 – 12420 #1 Road Richmond (604) 232-0159
PriceSmart Foods Pharmacy #2274 – Richmond 8200 Ackroyd Road Richmond (604) 278-8408
Regency Medicine Centre Suite #100 – 6091 Gilbert Road Richmond (604) 273-5544
Safeway Pharmacy #4967 8671 No. 1 Road Richmond (604) 241-4013
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2252 120-12088 3rd Ave Richmond (604) 272-9741
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #969 – Ironwood Suite 3000 -11666 Steveston Highway Richmond (604) 448-1203
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #971 – Terra Nova 3673 Westminster Highway Richmond (604) 273-3939
Service Plus #3 Unit 1560 – 4380 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 278-8830
Simples Drugs 916 – 5300 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 370-9228
Super Grocer & Pharmacy 12051 No. 1 Road Richmond (604) 274-7874
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3652 9251 Alderbridge Way Richmond (604) 288-4396
Wellness Pharmacy No. 4 #115-6180 Blundell Road Richmond (604) 277-3747
Medicine Shoppe #175 (The) 6 – 4330 Sunshine Coast Hwy. Sechelt (604) 740-5813
London Drugs #80 Garibaldi Village Squamish (604) 898-8860
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #979 – Squamish 1301 Pemberton Avenue Squamish (604) 815-0743
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1015 39210 Discovery Way Squamish (604) 815-4630
1040653 BC Ltd (Naz’s Prescription Plus Pharmacy) 6410 Main Street Vancouver (604) 325-3241
360Care Denman Pharmacy 683 Denman Street Vancouver (604) 683-6933
Alberto Pharmacy #1 2516 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 873-4111
Alberto Pharmacy #2 Suite 101 – 2620 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 879-8481
BioPro Biologics Pharmacy 845 West Broadway Vancouver (778) 379-8161
Boomer Drugs 8574 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 266-9010
Coal Harbour Pharmacy Unit B – 622 Bute Street Vancouver (604) 336-3038
Continental Pharmacy #2 5316 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 327-6823
Corning Drugs #2 102-236 Georgia St E Vancouver (604) 685-7609
Corning Drugs Ltd. #101 – 515 Main Street Vancouver (604) 685-9056
Davie Pharmacy 1232 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 559-9952
Everwell Pharmacy 8179 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 563-8282
Fraser Care Pharmacy 6448 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 325-8288
Fraser Outreach Pharmacy 4127 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 620-8278
Garlane Pharmacy LTD. 232 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 684-6720
Garlane Prescriptions (Garlane #5) Suite 102 – 409 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 879-1933
Harvard Pharmacy 492 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 875-0200
Jeff’s Pharmacy 410 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 215-1229
Kerrisdale Medicine Centre Pharmacy 5591 West Boulevard Vancouver (604) 261-0333
Laurel Prescriptions Suite 102 – 888 West 8th Avenue Vancouver (604) 873-5511
LG Pharmacy 1519 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 558-2006
London Drugs #02-Granville 710 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 685-5292
London Drugs #04-Broadway 525 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 872-5177
London Drugs #07-Hastings 2585 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 253-2671
London Drugs #10-Kerrisdale 2091 West 42nd Avenue Vancouver (604) 263-1811
London Drugs #19-Robson 1187 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 669-7374
London Drugs #28-Kingsway 3328 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 433-4700
London Drugs #50-Davie Street 1650 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 669-2884
London Drugs #53-Victoria Drive 5639 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 322-6050
London Drugs #74 2230 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 742-6000
London Drugs #78 150 – 351 Abbott Street Vancouver (604) 622-7030
London Drugs #82 1622 Salt Street Vancouver (604) 707-2030
London Drugs #88 4588 Dunbar St. Vancouver (778) 327-5272
London Drugs #90 #201 – 1431 Continental St Vancouver (778) 309-1413
Low Cost Western Pharmacy 535 Main Street Vancouver (604) 689-5555
Low Cost Western Pharmacy #2 #7 – 5579 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 322-6588
Macdonald’s Prescriptions #3 2188 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 738-0733
Macdonald’s Prescriptions Ltd. 746 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 872-2662
Maggie’s Pharmacy 2591 Commercial Drive Vancouver (778) 371-8721
Medicine Shoppe #231 (The) 6180 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 327-3898
Medicine Shoppe #239 2030 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 876-2511
MJ’S Natural Pharmacy 6255 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 323-1293
MJ’s Natural Pharmacy #2 6689 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 324-1293
Pharmasave #065 1308 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 215-5500
Pharmasave #082 4628 Main Street Vancouver (604) 873-3138
Pharmasave #1020 1418 E 41st Ave Vancouver (604) 423-5584
Pharmasave #1037 2140 Main St Vancouver (604) 566-7767
Pharmasave #1088 Unit 3 – 555 W 12th Ave Vancouver (604) 564-9288
Pharmasave #1101 1055 Dunsmuir Street Vancouver (604) 682-7755
Pharmasave #18 1517 West 57th Avenue Vancouver (604) 566-1517
Pharmasave #87 1070 Howe Street Vancouver (604) 899-0930
Pharmasave Health Centre #002 #106 – 2800 East 1st Avenue Vancouver (604) 215-8284
Pharmasave Health Centre #010 Suite 101 – 1160 Burrard Street Vancouver (604) 669-7700
Pharmasave Health Centre #017 1025 West 15th Avenue Vancouver (604) 558-4006
Pharmasave Health Centre #058 #102 – 2048 West 41st Avenue Vancouver (604) 261-3335
Pharmasave Health Centre #080 5791 Oak St Vancouver (604) 269-3617
Pharmasave Health Centre #094 1808 Kingsway Vancouver (778) 379-4470
Pharmasave Health Centre #1022 #1 – 1530 West 7th Avenue Vancouver (604) 738-7181
Pharmasave Kensington 916 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 428-6800
Phoenix Pharmasave #37 990 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 873-9277
Prescription Pad Enterprises Ltd (DBA Wellness Pharmacy No. 1) #109 – 805 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 709-3131
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #23 #210 – 2425 Hemlock Street Vancouver (604) 559-9200
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #24 4444 West 10th Avenue Vancouver (604) 563-4888
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #4 3533 West 4th Avenue Vancouver (604) 733-7211
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #5 2685 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 568-8844
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #9 238 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 681-8190
R.E.A.C.H. Centre Pharmacy 1145 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 216-3136
Rexall #7149 #122 – 1055 West Georgia Street Vancouver (604) 684-8204
Rexall #7159 6580 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 235-2115
Rexall #7174 499 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 801-6991
Rexall #7184 R007A-200 Burrard St Vancouver (604) 681-2195
Rexall Drug Store #7182 #1173 – 88 West Pender Street Vancouver (604) 683-4244
Safeway Pharmacy #4901 2733 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 732-5030
Safeway Pharmacy #4908 1766 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 683-0202
Safeway Pharmacy #4931 3410 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 439-1050
Safeway Pharmacy #4940 #507 – 650 West 41st Avenue Vancouver (604) 263-5502
Safeway Pharmacy #4941 990 West 25th Avenue Vancouver (604) 733-9342
Safeway Pharmacy #4942 2315 West 4th Avenue Vancouver (604) 737-7463
Safeway Pharmacy #4966 1780 East Broadway Vancouver (604) 879-0505
Safeway Pharmacy #4976 8475 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 263-7267
Safeway Pharmacy #4979 2101 Lahb Avenue Vancouver (604) 731-9611
Safeway Pharmacy #4998 1611 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 669-8131
Sam’s Pharmacy Ltd. 465 Main Street Vancouver (604) 688-6323
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2244 8550 River District Crossing Vancouver (604) 438-3231
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #937 – 7th & Cambie 2308 Cambie Street Vancouver (604) 876-7085
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #940 – King Edward 1403 King Edward Avenue E. Vancouver (604) 874-9331
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #993 – UBC 5945 Berton Avenue Vancouver (604) 221-5152
Shaughnessy Pharmacy 1265 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 423-4246
Southland Pharmacy #1 – 3554 West 41st Street Vancouver (604) 266-2882
The Drive Pharmacy 1684 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 254-0133
The Medicine Shoppe #285 3039 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 437-5442
The Pharmacy Kitsilano (Pharmachoice) 2957 Broadway W Vancouver (604) 564-3331
The Pharmacy Main Street (Pharmachoice) 16 – 2949 Main Street Vancouver (604) 879-1885
The Pharmacy West End (Pharmachoice) 1747 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 669-6927
Unicare Pharmacy #102 – 3325 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 438-5155
University Pharmacy (1987) LTD. 5754 University Blvd. Vancouver (604) 224-3202
Urban Fare Pharmacy #7614 – Yaletown 177 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 975-7544
Vancouver Pharmacy 67 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 669-5990
Vicon Pharmacy No. 2 Suite 108 – 5990 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 323-1268
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1104 3585 Grandview Hwy Vancouver (604) 435-6150
Wellness Pharmacy No. 5 5150 Joyce Street Vancouver (604) 638-0353
Wellness Pharmacy No. 8 420 Abbott Street Vancouver (604) 681-2272
Wescana Pharmacy #1 6686 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 324-6734
West 10th Medical Pharmacy 4307 West 10th Avenue Vancouver (604) 222-2028
YNP Dunbar Pharmacy 4198 Dunbar Street Vancouver (604) 730-1788
Yyoung Medicine Mart 5570 Cambie Street Vancouver (604) 324-3848
Yyoung Medicine Mart Main 1721 Main Street Vancouver (604) 658-8881
London Drugs #44-Park Royal 875 Park Royal North West Vancouver (604) 926-9616
Ocean Pharmacy 1880 Marine Drive West Vancouver (604) 922-1238
Pharmasave #1012 101 – 1590 Bellevue Ave West Vancouver (604) 926-9047
Pharmasave #214 5331 Headland Drive West Vancouver (604) 926-5331
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #17 #117 – 1760 Marine Drive West Vancouver (604) 281-3393
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #27 1318 Marine Dr West Vancouver (604) 281-3784
Remedy’s RX Bellevue Pharmacy 202 16th Street West Vancouver (604) 925-3304
Rexall #7137 #107 – 575 – 16th Street West Vancouver (604) 922-4174
Safeway Pharmacy #4909 5385 Headland Drive West Vancouver (604) 926-2034
Rexall #7116 4204 (4212) Village Square Whistler (604) 932-4251
Rexall Drug Store #7117 #103 – 4360 Lorimer Road RR 4 Whistler (604) 932-2303

Fraser Health

Apex Pharmacy Unit 1A – 32943 Marshall Road Abbotsford (604) 870-0171
Beyond Pharmacy 2 #150 – 1575 McCallum Road Abbotsford (604) 529-7600
Crossroads Pharmacy 140 – 2061 Sumas Way Abbotsford (778) 880-0125
Fraserway Medicine Centre 107 – 32615 South Fraserway Abbotsford (604) 504-2022
FreshCo Pharmacy #4272 #100 – 32500 South Fraser Way Abbotsford (604) 852-3558
Hub Pharmacy 108 – 32883 South Fraser Way Abbotsford (604) 556-8515
London Drugs #16-Clearbrook #26-32700 South Fraser Way Abbotsford (604) 853-6811
London Drugs #85 #L110-3122 Mt. Lehman Road Abbotsford (604) 870-3790
Matsqui Pharmacy 2564 Clearbrook Rd Abbotsford (604) 744-1633
Medicine Shoppe #148 #9 – 31205 Maclure Road Abbotsford (604) 854-5800
Montrose Pharmacy #104 – 2493 Montrose Ave Abbotsford (604) 621-0843
Pharmasave #1009 #6-33324 South Fraser Way Abbotsford (604) 746-7117
Pharmasave #1029 #104 – 34143 Marshall Rd Abbotsford (604) 744-1705
Pharmasave Health Centre #056 #300-32900 Marshall Road Abbotsford (604) 870-5600
Pharmasave Health Centre #086 #520 – 3033 Immel Street Abbotsford (604) 853-6696
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2208 – Clearbrook Suite 300 – 32700 South Fraser Way Abbotsford (604) 854-6293
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #904 – Abbotsford 2140 Sumas Way Abbotsford (604) 504-3041
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #981 – Whatcom 2388 Whatcom Road Abbotsford (604) 851-9626
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1113 3122 Mt. Lehman Road Abbotsford (604) 504-2070
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3019 1812 Vedder Way Abbotsford (604) 854-1375
Whatcom Pharmacy and Compounding 106 – 2100 Whatcom Rd Abbotsford (604) 744-1266
Winmed Pharmacy 104 – 32450 Simon Ave Abbotsford (604) 746-0201
Seabird Pharmacy 2895 Chowat Road Agassiz (604) 491-4477
FreshCo Pharmacy #4265 27566 Fraser Highway Aldergrove (604) 856-4667
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #902 – Aldergrove 26310 Fraser Highway Aldergrove (604) 607-6550
Bonsor Pharmacy #107 – 6411 Nelson Avenue Burnaby (604) 431-8877
Brentwood Pharmacy 4451 Lougheed Hwy. Burnaby (604) 564-3334
Burnaby Square Pharmacy #107 – 7885 6th Street Burnaby (604) 523-1400
Central Park Pharmacy 3963 Kingsway Burnaby (604) 433-0110
Crystal Pharmacy & Medical Supplies #1611 – 4500 Kingsway Burnaby (604) 433-2821
Drugland Pharmacy #107 – 7738 Edmonds Street Burnaby (604) 636-0666
Edmonds Pharmacy #105-7315 Edmonds Street Burnaby (604) 526-1110
Enhance RX 302 – 3965 Kingsway Avenue Burnaby (604) 336-7280
Imperial Neighbourhood Pharmacy 4648 Imperial Street Burnaby (604) 428-9647
London Drugs #06-Burnaby 4970 Kingsway Ave Burnaby (604) 437-9621
London Drugs #25-Austin Road 9855 Austin Road Burnaby (604) 444-2222
London Drugs #56-Burnaby #400 – 4567 Lougheed Hwy. Burnaby (604) 570-0252
London Drugs #71 7280 Market Crossing Burnaby (604) 412-4171
Medicine Shoppe #402 3982 Hastings Street Burnaby (604) 229-8353
Peoples Inwell Pharmacy Unit 1 – 4655 Central Boulevard Burnaby (604) 568-8713
Pharmasave #278 4367 E. Hastings Street Burnaby (604) 298-5910
PriceSmart-Foods Pharmacy #2281 – Station Square 110 – 4650 Kingsway Burnaby (604) 433-3760
Rexall #7163 #140-6200 McKay Avenue Burnaby (604) 438-9370
Rxcare Pharmacy & Compounding 4695 Canada Way Burnaby (604) 428-7911
Safeway Pharmacy #4911 4440 Hastings Street Burnaby (604) 205-7497
Safeway Pharmacy #4913 6564 Hastings Street Burnaby (604) 291-0118
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2221 – Cameron #102-3433 North Road Burnaby (604) 415-9992
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2228 – Marine Way 7501 Market Crossing Burnaby (604) 433-6314
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #907 – Highgate #200 – 7155 Kingsway Burnaby (604) 540-1389
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #996 – Madison 4399 Lougheed Highway Burnaby (604) 298-5173
Script Care Pharmacy 114 – 6741 Cariboo Road Burnaby (604) 415-9607
Sunset Pharmacy Ltd. 3818 Sunset Street Burnaby (604) 435-3830
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1213 4545 Central Blvd Burnaby (778) 328-1121
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3008 9855 Austin Avenue Burnaby (604) 421-0353
Wescana Pharmacy #6 4012 East Hastings Street Burnaby (604) 291-1205
Chilliwack Pharmacy #101 – 45863 Yale Road Chilliwack (604) 402-3100
FreshCo Pharmacy #4269 45858 Yale Rd W. Chilliwack (604) 795-6092
Gaetz Pharmasave 103 – 7408 Vedder Rd Chilliwack (604) 846-4226
Hodgins Pharmacy Remedy’sRx Unit A – 45555 Hodgins Avenue Chilliwack (604) 402-4555
Lock’s Prescription Pharmacy Ltd. 9181 Main Street Chilliwack (604) 795-9488
London Drugs #41-Chilliwack #21 45585 Luckakuck Way Chilliwack (604) 858-8347
Rexall #7194 #100 – 9200 Mary Street Chilliwack (604) 792-7334
Safeway Pharmacy #4968 45610 Luckakuck Way Chilliwack (604) 858-0437
Sardis Pharmacy #7 – 7201 Vedder Road Chilliwack (604) 705-1030
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2213 – Chilliwack 46020 Yale Road Chilliwack (604) 792-9156
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2237 45585 Luckakuck Way Chilliwack (604) 847-4348
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #952 – Sardis Unit 31 – 6014 Vedder Road Chilliwack (604) 824-1106
Super-Care Pharmacy 9225 Main Street Chilliwack (604) 792-6260
Valley Pharmacy #10 – 45955 Yale Road Chilliwack (604) 392-2211
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3167 8249 Eagle Landing Pky Chilliwack (604) 792-7638
Wellness Pharmacy No. 12 100 & 101 – 9123 Mary Street Chilliwack (604) 795-9501
Yale Road Pharmacy Unit 101 – 46198 Yale Road Chilliwack (604) 795-1157
Lifecare Pharmacy #101 – 1106 Austin Avenue Coquitlam (604) 937-5413
Lincoln Pharmacy & Coquitlam Travel Clinic 137 – 3030 Lincoln Ave Coquitlam (604) 464-1033
London Drugs #15-Port Coquitlam Coquitlam Centre Coquitlam (604) 464-3322
Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy #254 #53 – 2991 Lougheed Highway Coquitlam (604) 468-4711
Mediglen Pharmacy & Compounding 102 -1173 The High Street Coquitlam (778) 285-8811
Pharmasave #102 1109 Austin Avenue Coquitlam (604) 936-1488
Rexall #7110 Suite 108 – 1015 Austin Avenue Coquitlam (604) 937-3122
Safeway Pharmacy #4977 Unit 100 – 580 Clarke Road Coquitlam (604) 931-0111
Safeway Pharmacy #4980 1038 Austin Avenue Coquitlam (604) 939-1764
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #991 – Austin 2662 Austin Avenue Coquitlam (604) 931-0503
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #998 – Pinetree 2991 Lougheed Highway Coquitlam (604) 464-8811
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1208 2929 Barnet Hwy Coquitlam (778) 284-3311
Bains Pharmacy Ltd. 8681 120 Street Delta (604) 543-0911
Community Outreach Pharmacy 800 Carleton Crt #301 Delta (778) 654-7172
Delta Prescription Clinic Suite 101- 8425 – 120th Street Delta (604) 594-4499
Family Care Pharmacy #2 8925 120th Street Delta (604) 599-0211
Guardian Sunstone Pharmacy 10771 Delsom Crescent Delta (604) 531-7781
Harvest Drive Pharmacy Suite 100 – 4515 Harvest Drive Delta (604) 946-5220
London Drugs #17-Delta 7303 – 120th Street Delta (604) 591-9544
London Drugs #37-Ladner 5237 Ladner Trunk Road Delta (604) 946-5643
Marks Pharmacy #101 – 8035 – 120th Street Delta (604) 596-1774
Naz’s Pharmacy #3 105-9385 120 Street Delta (604) 585-1210
Pharmasave #151 11198 – 84th Avenue Delta (604) 596-9551
Pharmasave #246 #132 – 4857 Elliott Street (Ladner) Delta (604) 946-7685
Safeway Pharmacy #4903 6401 – 120th Street Delta (604) 596-5634
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #936 – Ladner 5186 48th Avenue Delta (604) 946-4474
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #963 – North Delta 7015 120th Street Delta (604) 596-7784
Shoppers Drug Mart #0211 1215C 56 Street Delta (604) 943-1144
The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy #367 #4 – 1363 56th Street Delta (778) 434-3300
Tsawwassen Pharmacy Suite 104 – 1077 – 56th Street Delta (604) 943-9341
Viva Med Pharmacy Unit 120 – 6345 120 Street Delta (604) 599-9442
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1207 7155 120 Street Delta (604) 595-3618
Wellcare RX 107 – 7445 120 Street Delta (604) 572-7755
Wescana Pharmacy #3 #103 – 6935 120th Street Delta (604) 591-7453
Pharmasave Health Centre #007 #101 – 23148 96th Avenue Fort Langley (604) 882-0611
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #25 #102 – 23242 Mavis Avenue Fort Langley (604) 371-1828
Fraser Canyon Pharmacy 308 Wallace St. Hope (604) 869-5654
Brookswood Remedy’s Rx Pharmacy #2 #105 – 4061 200th Street Langley (604) 427-4377
Brookswood Remedy’sRx 100 – 20103 40 Avenue Langley (604) 427-2140
Fraser Medicine Centre Pharmacy 20200 Fraser Highway Langley (604) 530-8810
Grove Pharmacy 402 – 21183 88 Avenue Langley (778) 298-1000
Happy Face Pharmacy 7- 8590 200 Street Langley (604) 371-2794
London Drugs #18-Fraser Highway Unit B1 – 20202 66 Ave Langley (604) 533-4631
Medicine Shoppe #361 Unit #121 – 20353 64th Avenue Langley (604) 510-3140
Nature’s Compounding Pharmacy #102 – 9103 Glover Road Langley (604) 888-2895
Pharmasave Health Centre #003 #7 – 8948 – 202nd Street Langley (604) 513-1414
Pharmasave Health Centre #098 #3 – 22323 48th Avenue Langley (604) 510-5522
Pharmasave Willowbrook #1017 20055 Willowbrook Drive Langley (604) 427-0090
Remedy’s Rx #298 #102 – 22112 – 52nd Avenue Langley (604) 534-6600
Safeway Pharmacy #4912 20871 Fraser Highway Langley (604) 534-4245
Safeway Pharmacy #4918 6153 – 200th Street Langley (604) 530-6131
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2242 – Langley 20151 Fraser Highway Langley (604) 533-0400
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #984 – Walnut Grove 8840 210th Street Langley (604) 882-0883
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #992 – Willoughby #1 – 20255 64th Avenue Langley (604) 532-5833
Tux Pharmacy (#1) Inc (DBA Wellness Pharmacy No. 2) #100 – 22314 Fraser Hwy. Langley (604) 530-5300
Valley Evergreen Pharmacy 20577 Douglas Crescent Langley (604) 534-1332
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3158 20202 – 66th Avenue Langley (604) 539-5230
Willowbrook Pharmacy #158B – 19653 Willowbrook Drive Langley (604) 530-9888
FreshCo Pharmacy #4270 #300 – 20201 Lougheed Highway Maple Ridge (604) 460-7200
Golden Ears Pharmacy #100 – 22722 Lougheed Hwy Maple Ridge (604) 477-3222
Haney Pharmacy Suite D – 22195 Dewdney Trunk Road Maple Ridge (604) 467-9100
London Drugs #47-Maple Ridge #101 – 22709 Lougheed Highway Maple Ridge (604) 463-0991
Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy #373 11919 224 Street Maple Ridge (604) 380-1500
Medlandia Compounding Pharmacy #100 – 20528 Lougheed Highway Maple Ridge (604) 465-3375
Pharmasave #96 101 – 12005 – 238B Street Maple Ridge (604) 476-1420
Pharmasave Health Centre #1023 22338 Selkirk Ave Maple Ridge (604) 477-1666
Ridge Meadows Pharmacy Unit 106 – 11743 224 Street Maple Ridge (604) 463-4771
RX Peoples Pharmacy 7 – 22214 Dewdney Trunk Rd Maple Ridge (604) 479-1661
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #928 – W. Maple Ridge Suite 300 – 20395 Lougheed Highway Maple Ridge (604) 465-8606
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #935 – E. Maple Ridge 22703 Lougheed Highway Maple Ridge (604) 463-3329
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1206 11850 224 Street Maple Ridge (778) 306-9937
FreshCo Pharmacy #4256 32520 Lougheed Highway Mission (604) 826-5398
Heritage Park Pharmacy Unit B150 – 7871 Slave Lake Street Mission (604) 289-2447
London Drugs #55-Mission #200 – 32555 London Avenue Mission (604) 820-8059
Pharmasave #006 #110 – 7343 Hurd Street Mission (604) 820-1669
Rexall #7161 110 – 32471 Lougheed Highway Mission (604) 820-2128
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #946 – Mission Suite 400 – 32555 London Avenue Mission (604) 820-7622
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1119 31956 Lougheed Hwy Mission (604) 820-4248
Healthcare Pharmacy 866 Twelfth Street New Westminster (604) 540-1325
London Drugs #03-New West 100 – 555 Sixth Street New Westminster (604) 524-1121
Medicine Shoppe #142 413 East Columbia St. New Westminster (604) 521-9313
Pharmasave #275 130 – 1005 Columbia Street New Westminster (604) 525-5607
Pharmasave Health Centre #020 #103 – 625 – 5th Avenue New Westminster (604) 526-2233
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #21 #101 – 301 Columbia Street E. New Westminster (604) 553-7145
Safeway Pharmacy #4917 800 McBride Boulevard New Westminster (604) 516-6547
Safeway Pharmacy #4930 220 – 800 Carnarvon Street New Westminster (604) 522-2069
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #919 – Royal City 198 – 610 – 6th Street New Westminster (604) 520-6087
Ultracare Guardian Pharmacy #2 424 Columbia Street New Westminster (604) 522-3400
Uptown Drugs Peoples Pharmacy 508 Sixth Ave New Westminster (604) 520-3009
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1192 610 Sixth Street New Westminster (604) 395-8482
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #5777 805 Boyd Street New Westminster (604) 524-1264
West End Medicine Centre 2004 – 8th Avenue New Westminster (604) 522-5636
Best Care Pharmacy #101 – 12181 Harris Road Pitt Meadows (604) 262-4949
Meadows Pharmacy 12161 Harris Road Pitt Meadows (604) 460-0541
Pharmasave Health Centre #005 105 – 19070 Lougheed Hwy Pitt Meadows (604) 465-8807
Pharmasave Health Centre #1005 2 – 19126 Ford Road Pitt Meadows (604) 460-4808
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #995 – Pitt Meadows 19150 Lougheed Hwy Pitt Meadows (604) 465-0426
Burke Mountain Pharmacy 110 – 1465 Salisbury Avenue Port Coquitlam (604) 941-5575
Medicine Shoppe #409 1146 – 1470 Prairie Ave Port Coquitlam (604) 554-0950
Med-X Pharmacy Ltd. 7 – 1449 Prairie Avenue Port Coquitlam (604) 474-3050
Pharmachoice #007 2529 Shaughnessy Street Port Coquitlam (604) 941-2413
Pharmasave #190 3295 Coast Meridian Road Port Coquitlam (604) 942-9813
Pharmasave Health Centre #001 Suite 100 – 2255 Elgin Avenue Port Coquitlam (604) 942-7117
Safeway Pharmacy #4936 Suite 1100 – 2850 Shaughnessy Street Port Coquitlam (604) 945-7018
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #942 – Prairie 1430 Prairie Road Port Coquitlam (604) 464-5089
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #957 – Port Coquitlam 2385 Ottawa Street Port Coquitlam (604) 464-5046
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1112 2150 Hawkins Street Port Coquitlam (604) 472-1260
Westwood Pharmacy #103 – 2664 Kingsway Avenue Port Coquitlam (604) 945-5888
Pharmasave Health Centre #051 2525 St. John’s Street Port Moody (604) 936-2273
Thrifty Foods & Pharmacy #9470 170 Brew Street Port Moody (604) 949-4253
108 Stop Pharmacy 13444 108 Avenue Surrey (604) 957-0711
All Cure Pharmacy #101 – 12827 76 Avenue Surrey (778) 592-2500
Bell Pharmacy 10519 King George Blvd. Surrey (604) 585-3355
Beyond Pharmacy #101 – 19211 Fraser Hwy. Surrey (604) 245-6069
Choices Pharmacy 105 – 9093 King George Blvd. Surrey (604) 593-5322
Clayton Heights Care First Pharmacy #101 – 19390 68 Avenue Surrey (604) 510-3549
Clayton Heights Pharmacy #102 – 7170 188 Street Surrey (604) 372-3808
Coastal Care Pharmacy 101 – 10183 152A Street Surrey (604) 588-0484
Coastal Care Pharmacy #2 103 – 15420 Fraser Hwy. Surrey (604) 589-9064
Elysian Pharmacy Ltd. 110 – 2626 Croydon Drive Surrey (604) 256-4132
Family Care Pharmacy Unit B 12815 – 96th Avenue Surrey (604) 581-1900
Fraser Heights Pharmacy #102 – 16033 108th Ave Surrey (604) 930-9544
FreshCo Pharmacy #4255 7165 – 138 Street Surrey (604) 594-4515
FreshCo Pharmacy #4257 7450 – 120 Street Surrey (604) 594-9866
Glencourt Distributors 105-106, 19515 56th Avenue Surrey (604) 539-0375
Health Mart Pharmacy #109 – 8556 120 Street Surrey (604) 503-3163
ICare Remedy’s Rx #103 – 13805 104th Avenue Surrey (604) 498-0480
Kroll’s Surrey Pharmacy #101 – 9645 137 Street Surrey (604) 581-3636
Lifeconnect Pharmacy #102-5967 168th Street Surrey (604) 372-0912
London Drugs #08-Surrey 10348 King George Blvd Surrey (604) 584-7300
London Drugs #09-Guildford 2300 10355 152nd St Surrey (604) 588-7881
London Drugs #42-Surrey #100 15355 – 24th Avenue Surrey (604) 535-3281
London Drugs #75 #821-17685-64th Avenue Surrey (604) 575-5880
London Drugs #81 #130 – 15850 26 Aveue Surrey (778) 545-5380
Medical Centre Prescriptions 10225 King George Blvd Surrey (604) 581-2411
Morgan Creek Pharmacy #105A – 15252 32nd Avenue Surrey (604) 538-6333
Naz’s Pharmacy #2 #113-12578 72nd Avenue Surrey (604) 596-3241
Naz’s Pharmacy No. 4 101-12565 88th Avenue Surrey (604) 543-8850
Naz’s Pharmacy No. 5 Unit 17 – 15300 105 Ave Surrey (604) 634-0303
Peoples Pharmacy #325 107 – 15551 Fraser Hwy Surrey (604) 585-6227
Peoples Pharmacy #369 #104A – 8140 120th Street Surrey (604) 593-1788
Peoples Pharmacy #377 #115 – 6363 168 Street Surrey (604) 576-6815
Pharmasave #021 105 – 13585 16th Avenue Surrey (604) 385-1175
Pharmasave #1014 #101 – 8318 120 Street Surrey (604) 510-0000
Pharmasave #206 #119 – 15280 101st Avenue Surrey (604) 584-3331
Pharmasave #248 #409-15940 Fraser Hwy. Surrey (604) 501-2711
Pharmasave #287 Sullivan Square Unit 106 – 15325 56th Avenue Surrey (604) 303-6345
Pharmasave Health Centre #015 5778 – 176A Street Surrey (604) 576-2888
Pharmasave Health Centre #050 15168 Fraser Hwy Surrey (604) 580-1456
Pharmasave Health Centre #091 Newton 107 – 14199 62 Avenue Surrey (604) 568-4750
Pharmasave Health Centre #099 #10-2448 160th Street Surrey (604) 531-2690
Pharmasave Health Centre #1000 #101 – 1688 152 Street Surrey (604) 538-6334
Pharmasave Health Centre #1001 Unit 103B – 19161 Fraser Hwy. Surrey (604) 372-1234
Pharmasave No. 008 Unit 110 – 13798 – 94A Avenue Surrey (604) 585-8555
Pharmasave Scott Town #167 9558 – 120th Street Surrey (604) 581-4671
Pharmawise Pharmacy 101-8488 160 St Surrey (778) 565-0600
Pure Cure Pharmacy #100-8820 120th Street Surrey (236) 598-8896
Pure Integrative Pharmacy #1 #111 – 15388 24th Avenue Surrey (604) 542-7780
Rexall #7157 #150 – 17475 56 Avenue Surrey (604) 576-7823
Rexall #7167 107 – 15331 16 Avenue Surrey (604) 536-4211
Rexall #7169 12851 16th Avenue Surrey (604) 536-7611
Rexall Direct 1003 – 7495 132 St Surrey 1-888-792-3667
Rexall Drug Store #7152 – Fraser Heights #107 – 15966 108 Avenue Surrey (604) 588-8330
Ritecare Pharmacy #2 110 – 18438 64 Avenue Surrey (604) 372-3388
Safeway Pharmacy #4900 10388 City Parkway Unit 102 and 103 Surrey (604) 584-7812
Safeway Pharmacy #4914 #700 15355 – 24th Avenue Surrey (604) 535-8879
Safeway Pharmacy #4920 8860 – 152nd Street Surrey (604) 589-5226
Safeway Pharmacy #4939 12825 – 16th Avenue Surrey (604) 531-9694
Satnam Pharmacy #115 – 7130 120th Street Surrey (604) 597-5947
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #2255 15615 104th Ave Surrey (604) 589-0187
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2263 – Clayton 18710 Fraser Highway Surrey (604) 574-1231
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #903 – Surrey 3033 – 152nd Street Surrey (604) 538-5467
Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #910 – Newton 100 – 7320 King George Blvd Surrey (604) 599-6702
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #918 – Fleetwood 9014 – 152nd Street Surrey (604) 930-1120
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #939 – Nordel Crossing 12130 Nordel Way Surrey (604) 501-9354
Sunnyside Evergreen Pharmacy 2397 King George Blvd Surrey (604) 536-4404
Thrifty Foods & Pharmacy #9472 102 – 15745 Croydon Drive Surrey (604) 542-7853
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1205 2151 – 10153 King George Blvd. Surrey (604) 495-8698
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3098 1000 Guildford Town Cntr. Surrey (604) 585-7440
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #5838 12451 – 88th Avenue Surrey (604) 597-9169
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #5853 2355 – 160 Street Surrey (604) 541-8567
We Care Pharmacy #2 13588 88 Ave #110 Surrey (778) 565-7988
Wellness Pharmacy No. 3 #103-13737 96th Avenue Surrey (604) 951-1002
Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1181 5143 Canoe Pass Way Tsawwassen (778) 783-5381
Capitol Hill Pharmacy 4655 Hastings Vancouver (604) 299-9255
49th Parallel Pharmacy 15229 Russell Avenue White Rock (778) 294-7737
Better Me Pharmacy 1570 George Street White Rock (778) 545-3700
Family Care Pharmacy #3 1539 Johnston Road White Rock (604) 536-1300
Rexall #7170 #102 – 15451 Russell Avenue White Rock (604) 536-8225
Rexall #7171 1463 Johnston Road White Rock (604) 531-4636
Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2235 – White Rock 1641 – 152nd Street White Rock (604) 536-6530
SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT