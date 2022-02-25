Where to pick up your free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Metro Vancouver (MAP)
Feb 25 2022, 5:46 pm
The BC Pharmacy Association has released the names of pharmacies where British Columbians can pick up free rapid test kits starting Friday.
Government officials announced their plans to distribute rapid test kits free of charge to residents this week, noting that the five-test kits will only be available to individuals 70 and older to start.
Eligible individuals simply need to bring their BC Care Card to the pharmacy. Each individual is allowed one kit every 28 days.
The list of pharmacies may grow over time as more test kits become available. As of right now, they’re all available in a handy list view and a map view on the pharmacy association’s website. We’ve also included the full list below.
Vancouver Coastal Health
|Cates Medicine Centre
|203 – 495 Trunk Rd
|Bowen Island
|(604) 947-0766
|London Drugs #61-Gibsons
|#1-900 Gibsons Way
|Gibsons
|(604) 886-5710
|Central Lonsdale Pharmacy
|1562 Lonsdale Avenue
|North Vancouver
|(604) 971-4464
|London Drugs #05-North Vancouver
|2032 Lonsdale Avenue
|North Vancouver
|(604) 980-3661
|Marine Drive Pharmacy
|103 – 1061 Marine Drive
|North Vancouver
|(778) 340-9308
|Northview Pharmacy
|#120 – 1100 Lonsdale Avenue
|North Vancouver
|(604) 904-9992
|Pharmasave Edgemont #107
|3233 Connaught Crescent
|North Vancouver
|(604) 988-6396
|Pharmasave Lions Gate
|152 13th St E
|North Vancouver
|(778) 340-1018
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #19
|#103 – 3053 Edgemont Blvd
|North Vancouver
|(604) 770-3501
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #29
|102-88 Lonsdale Ave
|North Vancouver
|(604) 770-3390
|Safeway Pharmacy #4905
|#780 – 2601 Westview Drive
|North Vancouver
|(604) 988-4476
|Safeway Pharmacy #4950
|1170 East 27th Street
|North Vancouver
|(604) 988-7095
|Safeway Pharmacy #4958
|1175 Mt. Seymour Road
|North Vancouver
|(604) 924-1325
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2249 – Capilano
|140 – 879 Marine Drive
|North Vancouver
|(604) 983-2299
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #2289
|#106 – 2770 Valley Centre Avenue
|North Vancouver
|(604) 980-4658
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #990 – Park Tilford
|333 Brooksbank Avenue
|North Vancouver
|(604) 983-2147
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #999 – North Vancouver
|1250 Marine Drive
|North Vancouver
|(604) 985-2150
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3057
|925 Marine Drive
|North Vancouver
|(604) 984-3441
|Wellness Pharmacy No. 6
|#100-1133 Lonsdale Avenue
|North Vancouver
|(604) 971-5400
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4280
|7040 Barnet Street
|Powell River
|(604) 485-4244
|Powell River Pharmacy
|4280 Joyce Avenue
|Powell River
|(604) 489-9272
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #985 – Powell River
|7100 Alberni Street
|Powell River
|(604) 485-2629
|Ackroyd Pharmacy
|#160 – 8100 Ackroyd Road
|Richmond
|(604) 207-9972
|Biosense Compounding Pharmacy
|145 – 13988 Maycrest Way
|Richmond
|(604) 278-7955
|Chemmart Pharmacy
|#1900-8171 Ackroyd Road
|Richmond
|(604) 270-9091
|Continental Pharmacy
|Unit 1196 – 3779 Sexsmith Road
|Richmond
|(604) 276-8938
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4252
|6140 Blundell Road
|Richmond
|(604) 274-7370
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4254
|10151 No. 3 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 271-7734
|Healthcare Pharmacy #2
|#130 – 8780 Blundell Road
|Richmond
|(604) 275-7800
|HealthPlus Pharmacy
|4115 No. 5 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 304-1294
|HealthPlus Pharmacy #2
|170 – 8980 No. 3 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 370-6799
|London Drugs #11-Richmond
|5971 No. 3 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 278-4521
|London Drugs #52-Ironwood
|#3200-11666 Steveston Hwy
|Richmond
|(604) 448-5468
|McCue Pharmacy
|#100 – 8120 Cook Road
|Richmond
|(604) 278-9601
|Medicare Pharmacy
|#190 – 7031 Westminster Highway
|Richmond
|(604) 278-7133
|Medicine Shoppe #310
|11 – 3993 Chatham St
|Richmond
|(778) 297-5777
|Minoru Pharmacy
|#102 – 7380 Westminster Highway
|Richmond
|(604) 270-2320
|Peerconnect Pharmacy
|8086 Park Road
|Richmond
|(604) 207-2222
|Pharmasave #022
|Suite 1103.8 – 3880 Grant McConachie Way
|Richmond
|(604) 303-7033
|Pharmasave #028
|Aberdeen Centre
|Richmond
|(604) 273-8020
|Pharmasave Health Centre #038
|#116 – 10151 No. 3 Rd
|Richmond
|(604) 241-2898
|Pharmasave Steveston Village
|Unit 105 – 12420 #1 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 232-0159
|PriceSmart Foods Pharmacy #2274 – Richmond
|8200 Ackroyd Road
|Richmond
|(604) 278-8408
|Regency Medicine Centre
|Suite #100 – 6091 Gilbert Road
|Richmond
|(604) 273-5544
|Safeway Pharmacy #4967
|8671 No. 1 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 241-4013
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2252
|120-12088 3rd Ave
|Richmond
|(604) 272-9741
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #969 – Ironwood
|Suite 3000 -11666 Steveston Highway
|Richmond
|(604) 448-1203
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #971 – Terra Nova
|3673 Westminster Highway
|Richmond
|(604) 273-3939
|Service Plus #3
|Unit 1560 – 4380 No. 3 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 278-8830
|Simples Drugs
|916 – 5300 No. 3 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 370-9228
|Super Grocer & Pharmacy
|12051 No. 1 Road
|Richmond
|(604) 274-7874
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3652
|9251 Alderbridge Way
|Richmond
|(604) 288-4396
|Wellness Pharmacy No. 4
|#115-6180 Blundell Road
|Richmond
|(604) 277-3747
|Medicine Shoppe #175 (The)
|6 – 4330 Sunshine Coast Hwy.
|Sechelt
|(604) 740-5813
|London Drugs #80
|Garibaldi Village
|Squamish
|(604) 898-8860
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #979 – Squamish
|1301 Pemberton Avenue
|Squamish
|(604) 815-0743
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1015
|39210 Discovery Way
|Squamish
|(604) 815-4630
|1040653 BC Ltd (Naz’s Prescription Plus Pharmacy)
|6410 Main Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 325-3241
|360Care Denman Pharmacy
|683 Denman Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 683-6933
|Alberto Pharmacy #1
|2516 Commercial Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 873-4111
|Alberto Pharmacy #2
|Suite 101 – 2620 Commercial Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 879-8481
|BioPro Biologics Pharmacy
|845 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(778) 379-8161
|Boomer Drugs
|8574 Granville Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 266-9010
|Coal Harbour Pharmacy
|Unit B – 622 Bute Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 336-3038
|Continental Pharmacy #2
|5316 Victoria Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 327-6823
|Corning Drugs #2
|102-236 Georgia St E
|Vancouver
|(604) 685-7609
|Corning Drugs Ltd.
|#101 – 515 Main Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 685-9056
|Davie Pharmacy
|1232 Davie Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 559-9952
|Everwell Pharmacy
|8179 Granville Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 563-8282
|Fraser Care Pharmacy
|6448 Fraser Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 325-8288
|Fraser Outreach Pharmacy
|4127 Fraser Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 620-8278
|Garlane Pharmacy LTD.
|232 East Hastings Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 684-6720
|Garlane Prescriptions (Garlane #5)
|Suite 102 – 409 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 879-1933
|Harvard Pharmacy
|492 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(604) 875-0200
|Jeff’s Pharmacy
|410 East Hastings Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 215-1229
|Kerrisdale Medicine Centre Pharmacy
|5591 West Boulevard
|Vancouver
|(604) 261-0333
|Laurel Prescriptions
|Suite 102 – 888 West 8th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 873-5511
|LG Pharmacy
|1519 Robson Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 558-2006
|London Drugs #02-Granville
|710 Granville Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 685-5292
|London Drugs #04-Broadway
|525 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 872-5177
|London Drugs #07-Hastings
|2585 East Hastings Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 253-2671
|London Drugs #10-Kerrisdale
|2091 West 42nd Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 263-1811
|London Drugs #19-Robson
|1187 Robson Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 669-7374
|London Drugs #28-Kingsway
|3328 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(604) 433-4700
|London Drugs #50-Davie Street
|1650 Davie Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 669-2884
|London Drugs #53-Victoria Drive
|5639 Victoria Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 322-6050
|London Drugs #74
|2230 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 742-6000
|London Drugs #78
|150 – 351 Abbott Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 622-7030
|London Drugs #82
|1622 Salt Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 707-2030
|London Drugs #88
|4588 Dunbar St.
|Vancouver
|(778) 327-5272
|London Drugs #90
|#201 – 1431 Continental St
|Vancouver
|(778) 309-1413
|Low Cost Western Pharmacy
|535 Main Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 689-5555
|Low Cost Western Pharmacy #2
|#7 – 5579 Victoria Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 322-6588
|Macdonald’s Prescriptions #3
|2188 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 738-0733
|Macdonald’s Prescriptions Ltd.
|746 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 872-2662
|Maggie’s Pharmacy
|2591 Commercial Drive
|Vancouver
|(778) 371-8721
|Medicine Shoppe #231 (The)
|6180 Fraser Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 327-3898
|Medicine Shoppe #239
|2030 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(604) 876-2511
|MJ’S Natural Pharmacy
|6255 Victoria Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 323-1293
|MJ’s Natural Pharmacy #2
|6689 Victoria Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 324-1293
|Pharmasave #065
|1308 Commercial Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 215-5500
|Pharmasave #082
|4628 Main Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 873-3138
|Pharmasave #1020
|1418 E 41st Ave
|Vancouver
|(604) 423-5584
|Pharmasave #1037
|2140 Main St
|Vancouver
|(604) 566-7767
|Pharmasave #1088
|Unit 3 – 555 W 12th Ave
|Vancouver
|(604) 564-9288
|Pharmasave #1101
|1055 Dunsmuir Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 682-7755
|Pharmasave #18
|1517 West 57th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 566-1517
|Pharmasave #87
|1070 Howe Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 899-0930
|Pharmasave Health Centre #002
|#106 – 2800 East 1st Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 215-8284
|Pharmasave Health Centre #010
|Suite 101 – 1160 Burrard Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 669-7700
|Pharmasave Health Centre #017
|1025 West 15th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 558-4006
|Pharmasave Health Centre #058
|#102 – 2048 West 41st Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 261-3335
|Pharmasave Health Centre #080
|5791 Oak St
|Vancouver
|(604) 269-3617
|Pharmasave Health Centre #094
|1808 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(778) 379-4470
|Pharmasave Health Centre #1022
|#1 – 1530 West 7th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 738-7181
|Pharmasave Kensington
|916 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(604) 428-6800
|Phoenix Pharmasave #37
|990 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 873-9277
|Prescription Pad Enterprises Ltd (DBA Wellness Pharmacy No. 1)
|#109 – 805 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 709-3131
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #23
|#210 – 2425 Hemlock Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 559-9200
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #24
|4444 West 10th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 563-4888
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #4
|3533 West 4th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 733-7211
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #5
|2685 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 568-8844
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #9
|238 Robson Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 681-8190
|R.E.A.C.H. Centre Pharmacy
|1145 Commercial Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 216-3136
|Rexall #7149
|#122 – 1055 West Georgia Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 684-8204
|Rexall #7159
|6580 Fraser Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 235-2115
|Rexall #7174
|499 Granville Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 801-6991
|Rexall #7184
|R007A-200 Burrard St
|Vancouver
|(604) 681-2195
|Rexall Drug Store #7182
|#1173 – 88 West Pender Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 683-4244
|Safeway Pharmacy #4901
|2733 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 732-5030
|Safeway Pharmacy #4908
|1766 Robson Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 683-0202
|Safeway Pharmacy #4931
|3410 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(604) 439-1050
|Safeway Pharmacy #4940
|#507 – 650 West 41st Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 263-5502
|Safeway Pharmacy #4941
|990 West 25th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 733-9342
|Safeway Pharmacy #4942
|2315 West 4th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 737-7463
|Safeway Pharmacy #4966
|1780 East Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 879-0505
|Safeway Pharmacy #4976
|8475 Granville Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 263-7267
|Safeway Pharmacy #4979
|2101 Lahb Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 731-9611
|Safeway Pharmacy #4998
|1611 Davie Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 669-8131
|Sam’s Pharmacy Ltd.
|465 Main Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 688-6323
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2244
|8550 River District Crossing
|Vancouver
|(604) 438-3231
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #937 – 7th & Cambie
|2308 Cambie Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 876-7085
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #940 – King Edward
|1403 King Edward Avenue E.
|Vancouver
|(604) 874-9331
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #993 – UBC
|5945 Berton Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 221-5152
|Shaughnessy Pharmacy
|1265 West Broadway
|Vancouver
|(604) 423-4246
|Southland Pharmacy
|#1 – 3554 West 41st Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 266-2882
|The Drive Pharmacy
|1684 Commercial Drive
|Vancouver
|(604) 254-0133
|The Medicine Shoppe #285
|3039 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(604) 437-5442
|The Pharmacy Kitsilano (Pharmachoice)
|2957 Broadway W
|Vancouver
|(604) 564-3331
|The Pharmacy Main Street (Pharmachoice)
|16 – 2949 Main Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 879-1885
|The Pharmacy West End (Pharmachoice)
|1747 Robson Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 669-6927
|Unicare Pharmacy
|#102 – 3325 Kingsway
|Vancouver
|(604) 438-5155
|University Pharmacy (1987) LTD.
|5754 University Blvd.
|Vancouver
|(604) 224-3202
|Urban Fare Pharmacy #7614 – Yaletown
|177 Davie Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 975-7544
|Vancouver Pharmacy
|67 East Hastings Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 669-5990
|Vicon Pharmacy No. 2
|Suite 108 – 5990 Fraser Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 323-1268
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1104
|3585 Grandview Hwy
|Vancouver
|(604) 435-6150
|Wellness Pharmacy No. 5
|5150 Joyce Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 638-0353
|Wellness Pharmacy No. 8
|420 Abbott Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 681-2272
|Wescana Pharmacy #1
|6686 Fraser Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 324-6734
|West 10th Medical Pharmacy
|4307 West 10th Avenue
|Vancouver
|(604) 222-2028
|YNP Dunbar Pharmacy
|4198 Dunbar Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 730-1788
|Yyoung Medicine Mart
|5570 Cambie Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 324-3848
|Yyoung Medicine Mart Main
|1721 Main Street
|Vancouver
|(604) 658-8881
|London Drugs #44-Park Royal
|875 Park Royal North
|West Vancouver
|(604) 926-9616
|Ocean Pharmacy
|1880 Marine Drive
|West Vancouver
|(604) 922-1238
|Pharmasave #1012
|101 – 1590 Bellevue Ave
|West Vancouver
|(604) 926-9047
|Pharmasave #214
|5331 Headland Drive
|West Vancouver
|(604) 926-5331
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #17
|#117 – 1760 Marine Drive
|West Vancouver
|(604) 281-3393
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #27
|1318 Marine Dr
|West Vancouver
|(604) 281-3784
|Remedy’s RX Bellevue Pharmacy
|202 16th Street
|West Vancouver
|(604) 925-3304
|Rexall #7137
|#107 – 575 – 16th Street
|West Vancouver
|(604) 922-4174
|Safeway Pharmacy #4909
|5385 Headland Drive
|West Vancouver
|(604) 926-2034
|Rexall #7116
|4204 (4212) Village Square
|Whistler
|(604) 932-4251
|Rexall Drug Store #7117
|#103 – 4360 Lorimer Road RR 4
|Whistler
|(604) 932-2303
Fraser Health
|Apex Pharmacy
|Unit 1A – 32943 Marshall Road
|Abbotsford
|(604) 870-0171
|Beyond Pharmacy 2
|#150 – 1575 McCallum Road
|Abbotsford
|(604) 529-7600
|Crossroads Pharmacy
|140 – 2061 Sumas Way
|Abbotsford
|(778) 880-0125
|Fraserway Medicine Centre
|107 – 32615 South Fraserway
|Abbotsford
|(604) 504-2022
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4272
|#100 – 32500 South Fraser Way
|Abbotsford
|(604) 852-3558
|Hub Pharmacy
|108 – 32883 South Fraser Way
|Abbotsford
|(604) 556-8515
|London Drugs #16-Clearbrook
|#26-32700 South Fraser Way
|Abbotsford
|(604) 853-6811
|London Drugs #85
|#L110-3122 Mt. Lehman Road
|Abbotsford
|(604) 870-3790
|Matsqui Pharmacy
|2564 Clearbrook Rd
|Abbotsford
|(604) 744-1633
|Medicine Shoppe #148
|#9 – 31205 Maclure Road
|Abbotsford
|(604) 854-5800
|Montrose Pharmacy
|#104 – 2493 Montrose Ave
|Abbotsford
|(604) 621-0843
|Pharmasave #1009
|#6-33324 South Fraser Way
|Abbotsford
|(604) 746-7117
|Pharmasave #1029
|#104 – 34143 Marshall Rd
|Abbotsford
|(604) 744-1705
|Pharmasave Health Centre #056
|#300-32900 Marshall Road
|Abbotsford
|(604) 870-5600
|Pharmasave Health Centre #086
|#520 – 3033 Immel Street
|Abbotsford
|(604) 853-6696
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2208 – Clearbrook
|Suite 300 – 32700 South Fraser Way
|Abbotsford
|(604) 854-6293
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #904 – Abbotsford
|2140 Sumas Way
|Abbotsford
|(604) 504-3041
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #981 – Whatcom
|2388 Whatcom Road
|Abbotsford
|(604) 851-9626
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1113
|3122 Mt. Lehman Road
|Abbotsford
|(604) 504-2070
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3019
|1812 Vedder Way
|Abbotsford
|(604) 854-1375
|Whatcom Pharmacy and Compounding
|106 – 2100 Whatcom Rd
|Abbotsford
|(604) 744-1266
|Winmed Pharmacy
|104 – 32450 Simon Ave
|Abbotsford
|(604) 746-0201
|Seabird Pharmacy
|2895 Chowat Road
|Agassiz
|(604) 491-4477
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4265
|27566 Fraser Highway
|Aldergrove
|(604) 856-4667
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #902 – Aldergrove
|26310 Fraser Highway
|Aldergrove
|(604) 607-6550
|Bonsor Pharmacy
|#107 – 6411 Nelson Avenue
|Burnaby
|(604) 431-8877
|Brentwood Pharmacy
|4451 Lougheed Hwy.
|Burnaby
|(604) 564-3334
|Burnaby Square Pharmacy
|#107 – 7885 6th Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 523-1400
|Central Park Pharmacy
|3963 Kingsway
|Burnaby
|(604) 433-0110
|Crystal Pharmacy & Medical Supplies
|#1611 – 4500 Kingsway
|Burnaby
|(604) 433-2821
|Drugland Pharmacy
|#107 – 7738 Edmonds Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 636-0666
|Edmonds Pharmacy
|#105-7315 Edmonds Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 526-1110
|Enhance RX
|302 – 3965 Kingsway Avenue
|Burnaby
|(604) 336-7280
|Imperial Neighbourhood Pharmacy
|4648 Imperial Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 428-9647
|London Drugs #06-Burnaby
|4970 Kingsway Ave
|Burnaby
|(604) 437-9621
|London Drugs #25-Austin Road
|9855 Austin Road
|Burnaby
|(604) 444-2222
|London Drugs #56-Burnaby
|#400 – 4567 Lougheed Hwy.
|Burnaby
|(604) 570-0252
|London Drugs #71
|7280 Market Crossing
|Burnaby
|(604) 412-4171
|Medicine Shoppe #402
|3982 Hastings Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 229-8353
|Peoples Inwell Pharmacy
|Unit 1 – 4655 Central Boulevard
|Burnaby
|(604) 568-8713
|Pharmasave #278
|4367 E. Hastings Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 298-5910
|PriceSmart-Foods Pharmacy #2281 – Station Square
|110 – 4650 Kingsway
|Burnaby
|(604) 433-3760
|Rexall #7163
|#140-6200 McKay Avenue
|Burnaby
|(604) 438-9370
|Rxcare Pharmacy & Compounding
|4695 Canada Way
|Burnaby
|(604) 428-7911
|Safeway Pharmacy #4911
|4440 Hastings Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 205-7497
|Safeway Pharmacy #4913
|6564 Hastings Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 291-0118
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2221 – Cameron
|#102-3433 North Road
|Burnaby
|(604) 415-9992
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2228 – Marine Way
|7501 Market Crossing
|Burnaby
|(604) 433-6314
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #907 – Highgate
|#200 – 7155 Kingsway
|Burnaby
|(604) 540-1389
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #996 – Madison
|4399 Lougheed Highway
|Burnaby
|(604) 298-5173
|Script Care Pharmacy
|114 – 6741 Cariboo Road
|Burnaby
|(604) 415-9607
|Sunset Pharmacy Ltd.
|3818 Sunset Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 435-3830
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1213
|4545 Central Blvd
|Burnaby
|(778) 328-1121
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3008
|9855 Austin Avenue
|Burnaby
|(604) 421-0353
|Wescana Pharmacy #6
|4012 East Hastings Street
|Burnaby
|(604) 291-1205
|Chilliwack Pharmacy
|#101 – 45863 Yale Road
|Chilliwack
|(604) 402-3100
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4269
|45858 Yale Rd W.
|Chilliwack
|(604) 795-6092
|Gaetz Pharmasave
|103 – 7408 Vedder Rd
|Chilliwack
|(604) 846-4226
|Hodgins Pharmacy Remedy’sRx
|Unit A – 45555 Hodgins Avenue
|Chilliwack
|(604) 402-4555
|Lock’s Prescription Pharmacy Ltd.
|9181 Main Street
|Chilliwack
|(604) 795-9488
|London Drugs #41-Chilliwack
|#21 45585 Luckakuck Way
|Chilliwack
|(604) 858-8347
|Rexall #7194
|#100 – 9200 Mary Street
|Chilliwack
|(604) 792-7334
|Safeway Pharmacy #4968
|45610 Luckakuck Way
|Chilliwack
|(604) 858-0437
|Sardis Pharmacy
|#7 – 7201 Vedder Road
|Chilliwack
|(604) 705-1030
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2213 – Chilliwack
|46020 Yale Road
|Chilliwack
|(604) 792-9156
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2237
|45585 Luckakuck Way
|Chilliwack
|(604) 847-4348
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #952 – Sardis
|Unit 31 – 6014 Vedder Road
|Chilliwack
|(604) 824-1106
|Super-Care Pharmacy
|9225 Main Street
|Chilliwack
|(604) 792-6260
|Valley Pharmacy
|#10 – 45955 Yale Road
|Chilliwack
|(604) 392-2211
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3167
|8249 Eagle Landing Pky
|Chilliwack
|(604) 792-7638
|Wellness Pharmacy No. 12
|100 & 101 – 9123 Mary Street
|Chilliwack
|(604) 795-9501
|Yale Road Pharmacy
|Unit 101 – 46198 Yale Road
|Chilliwack
|(604) 795-1157
|Lifecare Pharmacy
|#101 – 1106 Austin Avenue
|Coquitlam
|(604) 937-5413
|Lincoln Pharmacy & Coquitlam Travel Clinic
|137 – 3030 Lincoln Ave
|Coquitlam
|(604) 464-1033
|London Drugs #15-Port Coquitlam
|Coquitlam Centre
|Coquitlam
|(604) 464-3322
|Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy #254
|#53 – 2991 Lougheed Highway
|Coquitlam
|(604) 468-4711
|Mediglen Pharmacy & Compounding
|102 -1173 The High Street
|Coquitlam
|(778) 285-8811
|Pharmasave #102
|1109 Austin Avenue
|Coquitlam
|(604) 936-1488
|Rexall #7110
|Suite 108 – 1015 Austin Avenue
|Coquitlam
|(604) 937-3122
|Safeway Pharmacy #4977
|Unit 100 – 580 Clarke Road
|Coquitlam
|(604) 931-0111
|Safeway Pharmacy #4980
|1038 Austin Avenue
|Coquitlam
|(604) 939-1764
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #991 – Austin
|2662 Austin Avenue
|Coquitlam
|(604) 931-0503
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #998 – Pinetree
|2991 Lougheed Highway
|Coquitlam
|(604) 464-8811
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1208
|2929 Barnet Hwy
|Coquitlam
|(778) 284-3311
|Bains Pharmacy Ltd.
|8681 120 Street
|Delta
|(604) 543-0911
|Community Outreach Pharmacy
|800 Carleton Crt #301
|Delta
|(778) 654-7172
|Delta Prescription Clinic
|Suite 101- 8425 – 120th Street
|Delta
|(604) 594-4499
|Family Care Pharmacy #2
|8925 120th Street
|Delta
|(604) 599-0211
|Guardian Sunstone Pharmacy
|10771 Delsom Crescent
|Delta
|(604) 531-7781
|Harvest Drive Pharmacy
|Suite 100 – 4515 Harvest Drive
|Delta
|(604) 946-5220
|London Drugs #17-Delta
|7303 – 120th Street
|Delta
|(604) 591-9544
|London Drugs #37-Ladner
|5237 Ladner Trunk Road
|Delta
|(604) 946-5643
|Marks Pharmacy
|#101 – 8035 – 120th Street
|Delta
|(604) 596-1774
|Naz’s Pharmacy #3
|105-9385 120 Street
|Delta
|(604) 585-1210
|Pharmasave #151
|11198 – 84th Avenue
|Delta
|(604) 596-9551
|Pharmasave #246
|#132 – 4857 Elliott Street (Ladner)
|Delta
|(604) 946-7685
|Safeway Pharmacy #4903
|6401 – 120th Street
|Delta
|(604) 596-5634
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #936 – Ladner
|5186 48th Avenue
|Delta
|(604) 946-4474
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #963 – North Delta
|7015 120th Street
|Delta
|(604) 596-7784
|Shoppers Drug Mart #0211
|1215C 56 Street
|Delta
|(604) 943-1144
|The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy #367
|#4 – 1363 56th Street
|Delta
|(778) 434-3300
|Tsawwassen Pharmacy
|Suite 104 – 1077 – 56th Street
|Delta
|(604) 943-9341
|Viva Med Pharmacy
|Unit 120 – 6345 120 Street
|Delta
|(604) 599-9442
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1207
|7155 120 Street
|Delta
|(604) 595-3618
|Wellcare RX
|107 – 7445 120 Street
|Delta
|(604) 572-7755
|Wescana Pharmacy #3
|#103 – 6935 120th Street
|Delta
|(604) 591-7453
|Pharmasave Health Centre #007
|#101 – 23148 96th Avenue
|Fort Langley
|(604) 882-0611
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #25
|#102 – 23242 Mavis Avenue
|Fort Langley
|(604) 371-1828
|Fraser Canyon Pharmacy
|308 Wallace St.
|Hope
|(604) 869-5654
|Brookswood Remedy’s Rx Pharmacy #2
|#105 – 4061 200th Street
|Langley
|(604) 427-4377
|Brookswood Remedy’sRx
|100 – 20103 40 Avenue
|Langley
|(604) 427-2140
|Fraser Medicine Centre Pharmacy
|20200 Fraser Highway
|Langley
|(604) 530-8810
|Grove Pharmacy
|402 – 21183 88 Avenue
|Langley
|(778) 298-1000
|Happy Face Pharmacy
|7- 8590 200 Street
|Langley
|(604) 371-2794
|London Drugs #18-Fraser Highway
|Unit B1 – 20202 66 Ave
|Langley
|(604) 533-4631
|Medicine Shoppe #361
|Unit #121 – 20353 64th Avenue
|Langley
|(604) 510-3140
|Nature’s Compounding Pharmacy
|#102 – 9103 Glover Road
|Langley
|(604) 888-2895
|Pharmasave Health Centre #003
|#7 – 8948 – 202nd Street
|Langley
|(604) 513-1414
|Pharmasave Health Centre #098
|#3 – 22323 48th Avenue
|Langley
|(604) 510-5522
|Pharmasave Willowbrook #1017
|20055 Willowbrook Drive
|Langley
|(604) 427-0090
|Remedy’s Rx #298
|#102 – 22112 – 52nd Avenue
|Langley
|(604) 534-6600
|Safeway Pharmacy #4912
|20871 Fraser Highway
|Langley
|(604) 534-4245
|Safeway Pharmacy #4918
|6153 – 200th Street
|Langley
|(604) 530-6131
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2242 – Langley
|20151 Fraser Highway
|Langley
|(604) 533-0400
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #984 – Walnut Grove
|8840 210th Street
|Langley
|(604) 882-0883
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #992 – Willoughby
|#1 – 20255 64th Avenue
|Langley
|(604) 532-5833
|Tux Pharmacy (#1) Inc (DBA Wellness Pharmacy No. 2)
|#100 – 22314 Fraser Hwy.
|Langley
|(604) 530-5300
|Valley Evergreen Pharmacy
|20577 Douglas Crescent
|Langley
|(604) 534-1332
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3158
|20202 – 66th Avenue
|Langley
|(604) 539-5230
|Willowbrook Pharmacy
|#158B – 19653 Willowbrook Drive
|Langley
|(604) 530-9888
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4270
|#300 – 20201 Lougheed Highway
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 460-7200
|Golden Ears Pharmacy
|#100 – 22722 Lougheed Hwy
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 477-3222
|Haney Pharmacy
|Suite D – 22195 Dewdney Trunk Road
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 467-9100
|London Drugs #47-Maple Ridge
|#101 – 22709 Lougheed Highway
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 463-0991
|Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy #373
|11919 224 Street
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 380-1500
|Medlandia Compounding Pharmacy
|#100 – 20528 Lougheed Highway
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 465-3375
|Pharmasave #96
|101 – 12005 – 238B Street
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 476-1420
|Pharmasave Health Centre #1023
|22338 Selkirk Ave
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 477-1666
|Ridge Meadows Pharmacy
|Unit 106 – 11743 224 Street
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 463-4771
|RX Peoples Pharmacy
|7 – 22214 Dewdney Trunk Rd
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 479-1661
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #928 – W. Maple Ridge
|Suite 300 – 20395 Lougheed Highway
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 465-8606
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #935 – E. Maple Ridge
|22703 Lougheed Highway
|Maple Ridge
|(604) 463-3329
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1206
|11850 224 Street
|Maple Ridge
|(778) 306-9937
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4256
|32520 Lougheed Highway
|Mission
|(604) 826-5398
|Heritage Park Pharmacy
|Unit B150 – 7871 Slave Lake Street
|Mission
|(604) 289-2447
|London Drugs #55-Mission
|#200 – 32555 London Avenue
|Mission
|(604) 820-8059
|Pharmasave #006
|#110 – 7343 Hurd Street
|Mission
|(604) 820-1669
|Rexall #7161
|110 – 32471 Lougheed Highway
|Mission
|(604) 820-2128
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #946 – Mission
|Suite 400 – 32555 London Avenue
|Mission
|(604) 820-7622
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1119
|31956 Lougheed Hwy
|Mission
|(604) 820-4248
|Healthcare Pharmacy
|866 Twelfth Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 540-1325
|London Drugs #03-New West
|100 – 555 Sixth Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 524-1121
|Medicine Shoppe #142
|413 East Columbia St.
|New Westminster
|(604) 521-9313
|Pharmasave #275
|130 – 1005 Columbia Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 525-5607
|Pharmasave Health Centre #020
|#103 – 625 – 5th Avenue
|New Westminster
|(604) 526-2233
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #21
|#101 – 301 Columbia Street E.
|New Westminster
|(604) 553-7145
|Safeway Pharmacy #4917
|800 McBride Boulevard
|New Westminster
|(604) 516-6547
|Safeway Pharmacy #4930
|220 – 800 Carnarvon Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 522-2069
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #919 – Royal City
|198 – 610 – 6th Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 520-6087
|Ultracare Guardian Pharmacy #2
|424 Columbia Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 522-3400
|Uptown Drugs Peoples Pharmacy
|508 Sixth Ave
|New Westminster
|(604) 520-3009
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1192
|610 Sixth Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 395-8482
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #5777
|805 Boyd Street
|New Westminster
|(604) 524-1264
|West End Medicine Centre
|2004 – 8th Avenue
|New Westminster
|(604) 522-5636
|Best Care Pharmacy
|#101 – 12181 Harris Road
|Pitt Meadows
|(604) 262-4949
|Meadows Pharmacy
|12161 Harris Road
|Pitt Meadows
|(604) 460-0541
|Pharmasave Health Centre #005
|105 – 19070 Lougheed Hwy
|Pitt Meadows
|(604) 465-8807
|Pharmasave Health Centre #1005
|2 – 19126 Ford Road
|Pitt Meadows
|(604) 460-4808
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #995 – Pitt Meadows
|19150 Lougheed Hwy
|Pitt Meadows
|(604) 465-0426
|Burke Mountain Pharmacy
|110 – 1465 Salisbury Avenue
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 941-5575
|Medicine Shoppe #409
|1146 – 1470 Prairie Ave
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 554-0950
|Med-X Pharmacy Ltd.
|7 – 1449 Prairie Avenue
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 474-3050
|Pharmachoice #007
|2529 Shaughnessy Street
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 941-2413
|Pharmasave #190
|3295 Coast Meridian Road
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 942-9813
|Pharmasave Health Centre #001
|Suite 100 – 2255 Elgin Avenue
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 942-7117
|Safeway Pharmacy #4936
|Suite 1100 – 2850 Shaughnessy Street
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 945-7018
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #942 – Prairie
|1430 Prairie Road
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 464-5089
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #957 – Port Coquitlam
|2385 Ottawa Street
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 464-5046
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1112
|2150 Hawkins Street
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 472-1260
|Westwood Pharmacy
|#103 – 2664 Kingsway Avenue
|Port Coquitlam
|(604) 945-5888
|Pharmasave Health Centre #051
|2525 St. John’s Street
|Port Moody
|(604) 936-2273
|Thrifty Foods & Pharmacy #9470
|170 Brew Street
|Port Moody
|(604) 949-4253
|108 Stop Pharmacy
|13444 108 Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 957-0711
|All Cure Pharmacy
|#101 – 12827 76 Avenue
|Surrey
|(778) 592-2500
|Bell Pharmacy
|10519 King George Blvd.
|Surrey
|(604) 585-3355
|Beyond Pharmacy
|#101 – 19211 Fraser Hwy.
|Surrey
|(604) 245-6069
|Choices Pharmacy
|105 – 9093 King George Blvd.
|Surrey
|(604) 593-5322
|Clayton Heights Care First Pharmacy
|#101 – 19390 68 Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 510-3549
|Clayton Heights Pharmacy
|#102 – 7170 188 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 372-3808
|Coastal Care Pharmacy
|101 – 10183 152A Street
|Surrey
|(604) 588-0484
|Coastal Care Pharmacy #2
|103 – 15420 Fraser Hwy.
|Surrey
|(604) 589-9064
|Elysian Pharmacy Ltd.
|110 – 2626 Croydon Drive
|Surrey
|(604) 256-4132
|Family Care Pharmacy
|Unit B 12815 – 96th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 581-1900
|Fraser Heights Pharmacy
|#102 – 16033 108th Ave
|Surrey
|(604) 930-9544
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4255
|7165 – 138 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 594-4515
|FreshCo Pharmacy #4257
|7450 – 120 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 594-9866
|Glencourt Distributors
|105-106, 19515 56th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 539-0375
|Health Mart Pharmacy
|#109 – 8556 120 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 503-3163
|ICare Remedy’s Rx
|#103 – 13805 104th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 498-0480
|Kroll’s Surrey Pharmacy
|#101 – 9645 137 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 581-3636
|Lifeconnect Pharmacy
|#102-5967 168th Street
|Surrey
|(604) 372-0912
|London Drugs #08-Surrey
|10348 King George Blvd
|Surrey
|(604) 584-7300
|London Drugs #09-Guildford
|2300 10355 152nd St
|Surrey
|(604) 588-7881
|London Drugs #42-Surrey
|#100 15355 – 24th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 535-3281
|London Drugs #75
|#821-17685-64th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 575-5880
|London Drugs #81
|#130 – 15850 26 Aveue
|Surrey
|(778) 545-5380
|Medical Centre Prescriptions
|10225 King George Blvd
|Surrey
|(604) 581-2411
|Morgan Creek Pharmacy
|#105A – 15252 32nd Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 538-6333
|Naz’s Pharmacy #2
|#113-12578 72nd Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 596-3241
|Naz’s Pharmacy No. 4
|101-12565 88th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 543-8850
|Naz’s Pharmacy No. 5
|Unit 17 – 15300 105 Ave
|Surrey
|(604) 634-0303
|Peoples Pharmacy #325
|107 – 15551 Fraser Hwy
|Surrey
|(604) 585-6227
|Peoples Pharmacy #369
|#104A – 8140 120th Street
|Surrey
|(604) 593-1788
|Peoples Pharmacy #377
|#115 – 6363 168 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 576-6815
|Pharmasave #021
|105 – 13585 16th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 385-1175
|Pharmasave #1014
|#101 – 8318 120 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 510-0000
|Pharmasave #206
|#119 – 15280 101st Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 584-3331
|Pharmasave #248
|#409-15940 Fraser Hwy.
|Surrey
|(604) 501-2711
|Pharmasave #287 Sullivan Square
|Unit 106 – 15325 56th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 303-6345
|Pharmasave Health Centre #015
|5778 – 176A Street
|Surrey
|(604) 576-2888
|Pharmasave Health Centre #050
|15168 Fraser Hwy
|Surrey
|(604) 580-1456
|Pharmasave Health Centre #091 Newton
|107 – 14199 62 Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 568-4750
|Pharmasave Health Centre #099
|#10-2448 160th Street
|Surrey
|(604) 531-2690
|Pharmasave Health Centre #1000
|#101 – 1688 152 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 538-6334
|Pharmasave Health Centre #1001
|Unit 103B – 19161 Fraser Hwy.
|Surrey
|(604) 372-1234
|Pharmasave No. 008
|Unit 110 – 13798 – 94A Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 585-8555
|Pharmasave Scott Town #167
|9558 – 120th Street
|Surrey
|(604) 581-4671
|Pharmawise Pharmacy
|101-8488 160 St
|Surrey
|(778) 565-0600
|Pure Cure Pharmacy
|#100-8820 120th Street
|Surrey
|(236) 598-8896
|Pure Integrative Pharmacy #1
|#111 – 15388 24th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 542-7780
|Rexall #7157
|#150 – 17475 56 Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 576-7823
|Rexall #7167
|107 – 15331 16 Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 536-4211
|Rexall #7169
|12851 16th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 536-7611
|Rexall Direct
|1003 – 7495 132 St
|Surrey
|1-888-792-3667
|Rexall Drug Store #7152 – Fraser Heights
|#107 – 15966 108 Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 588-8330
|Ritecare Pharmacy #2
|110 – 18438 64 Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 372-3388
|Safeway Pharmacy #4900
|10388 City Parkway Unit 102 and 103
|Surrey
|(604) 584-7812
|Safeway Pharmacy #4914
|#700 15355 – 24th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 535-8879
|Safeway Pharmacy #4920
|8860 – 152nd Street
|Surrey
|(604) 589-5226
|Safeway Pharmacy #4939
|12825 – 16th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 531-9694
|Satnam Pharmacy
|#115 – 7130 120th Street
|Surrey
|(604) 597-5947
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #2255
|15615 104th Ave
|Surrey
|(604) 589-0187
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2263 – Clayton
|18710 Fraser Highway
|Surrey
|(604) 574-1231
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #903 – Surrey
|3033 – 152nd Street
|Surrey
|(604) 538-5467
|Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #910 – Newton
|100 – 7320 King George Blvd
|Surrey
|(604) 599-6702
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #918 – Fleetwood
|9014 – 152nd Street
|Surrey
|(604) 930-1120
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #939 – Nordel Crossing
|12130 Nordel Way
|Surrey
|(604) 501-9354
|Sunnyside Evergreen Pharmacy
|2397 King George Blvd
|Surrey
|(604) 536-4404
|Thrifty Foods & Pharmacy #9472
|102 – 15745 Croydon Drive
|Surrey
|(604) 542-7853
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1205
|2151 – 10153 King George Blvd.
|Surrey
|(604) 495-8698
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3098
|1000 Guildford Town Cntr.
|Surrey
|(604) 585-7440
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #5838
|12451 – 88th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 597-9169
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #5853
|2355 – 160 Street
|Surrey
|(604) 541-8567
|We Care Pharmacy #2
|13588 88 Ave #110
|Surrey
|(778) 565-7988
|Wellness Pharmacy No. 3
|#103-13737 96th Avenue
|Surrey
|(604) 951-1002
|Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1181
|5143 Canoe Pass Way
|Tsawwassen
|(778) 783-5381
|Capitol Hill Pharmacy
|4655 Hastings
|Vancouver
|(604) 299-9255
|49th Parallel Pharmacy
|15229 Russell Avenue
|White Rock
|(778) 294-7737
|Better Me Pharmacy
|1570 George Street
|White Rock
|(778) 545-3700
|Family Care Pharmacy #3
|1539 Johnston Road
|White Rock
|(604) 536-1300
|Rexall #7170
|#102 – 15451 Russell Avenue
|White Rock
|(604) 536-8225
|Rexall #7171
|1463 Johnston Road
|White Rock
|(604) 531-4636
|Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2235 – White Rock
|1641 – 152nd Street
|White Rock
|(604) 536-6530