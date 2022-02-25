Where to pick up your free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Metro Vancouver (MAP)

The BC Pharmacy Association has released the names of pharmacies where British Columbians can pick up free rapid test kits starting Friday.

Government officials announced their plans to distribute rapid test kits free of charge to residents this week, noting that the five-test kits will only be available to individuals 70 and older to start.

Eligible individuals simply need to bring their BC Care Card to the pharmacy. Each individual is allowed one kit every 28 days.

The list of pharmacies may grow over time as more test kits become available. As of right now, they’re all available in a handy list view and a map view on the pharmacy association’s website. We’ve also included the full list below.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Cates Medicine Centre 203 – 495 Trunk Rd Bowen Island (604) 947-0766 London Drugs #61-Gibsons #1-900 Gibsons Way Gibsons (604) 886-5710 Central Lonsdale Pharmacy 1562 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 971-4464 London Drugs #05-North Vancouver 2032 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 980-3661 Marine Drive Pharmacy 103 – 1061 Marine Drive North Vancouver (778) 340-9308 Northview Pharmacy #120 – 1100 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 904-9992 Pharmasave Edgemont #107 3233 Connaught Crescent North Vancouver (604) 988-6396 Pharmasave Lions Gate 152 13th St E North Vancouver (778) 340-1018 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #19 #103 – 3053 Edgemont Blvd North Vancouver (604) 770-3501 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #29 102-88 Lonsdale Ave North Vancouver (604) 770-3390 Safeway Pharmacy #4905 #780 – 2601 Westview Drive North Vancouver (604) 988-4476 Safeway Pharmacy #4950 1170 East 27th Street North Vancouver (604) 988-7095 Safeway Pharmacy #4958 1175 Mt. Seymour Road North Vancouver (604) 924-1325 Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2249 – Capilano 140 – 879 Marine Drive North Vancouver (604) 983-2299 Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #2289 #106 – 2770 Valley Centre Avenue North Vancouver (604) 980-4658 Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #990 – Park Tilford 333 Brooksbank Avenue North Vancouver (604) 983-2147 Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #999 – North Vancouver 1250 Marine Drive North Vancouver (604) 985-2150 Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3057 925 Marine Drive North Vancouver (604) 984-3441 Wellness Pharmacy No. 6 #100-1133 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver (604) 971-5400 FreshCo Pharmacy #4280 7040 Barnet Street Powell River (604) 485-4244 Powell River Pharmacy 4280 Joyce Avenue Powell River (604) 489-9272 Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #985 – Powell River 7100 Alberni Street Powell River (604) 485-2629 Ackroyd Pharmacy #160 – 8100 Ackroyd Road Richmond (604) 207-9972 Biosense Compounding Pharmacy 145 – 13988 Maycrest Way Richmond (604) 278-7955 Chemmart Pharmacy #1900-8171 Ackroyd Road Richmond (604) 270-9091 Continental Pharmacy Unit 1196 – 3779 Sexsmith Road Richmond (604) 276-8938 FreshCo Pharmacy #4252 6140 Blundell Road Richmond (604) 274-7370 FreshCo Pharmacy #4254 10151 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 271-7734 Healthcare Pharmacy #2 #130 – 8780 Blundell Road Richmond (604) 275-7800 HealthPlus Pharmacy 4115 No. 5 Road Richmond (604) 304-1294 HealthPlus Pharmacy #2 170 – 8980 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 370-6799 London Drugs #11-Richmond 5971 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 278-4521 London Drugs #52-Ironwood #3200-11666 Steveston Hwy Richmond (604) 448-5468 McCue Pharmacy #100 – 8120 Cook Road Richmond (604) 278-9601 Medicare Pharmacy #190 – 7031 Westminster Highway Richmond (604) 278-7133 Medicine Shoppe #310 11 – 3993 Chatham St Richmond (778) 297-5777 Minoru Pharmacy #102 – 7380 Westminster Highway Richmond (604) 270-2320 Peerconnect Pharmacy 8086 Park Road Richmond (604) 207-2222 Pharmasave #022 Suite 1103.8 – 3880 Grant McConachie Way Richmond (604) 303-7033 Pharmasave #028 Aberdeen Centre Richmond (604) 273-8020 Pharmasave Health Centre #038 #116 – 10151 No. 3 Rd Richmond (604) 241-2898 Pharmasave Steveston Village Unit 105 – 12420 #1 Road Richmond (604) 232-0159 PriceSmart Foods Pharmacy #2274 – Richmond 8200 Ackroyd Road Richmond (604) 278-8408 Regency Medicine Centre Suite #100 – 6091 Gilbert Road Richmond (604) 273-5544 Safeway Pharmacy #4967 8671 No. 1 Road Richmond (604) 241-4013 Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2252 120-12088 3rd Ave Richmond (604) 272-9741 Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #969 – Ironwood Suite 3000 -11666 Steveston Highway Richmond (604) 448-1203 Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #971 – Terra Nova 3673 Westminster Highway Richmond (604) 273-3939 Service Plus #3 Unit 1560 – 4380 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 278-8830 Simples Drugs 916 – 5300 No. 3 Road Richmond (604) 370-9228 Super Grocer & Pharmacy 12051 No. 1 Road Richmond (604) 274-7874 Wal-Mart Pharmacy #3652 9251 Alderbridge Way Richmond (604) 288-4396 Wellness Pharmacy No. 4 #115-6180 Blundell Road Richmond (604) 277-3747 Medicine Shoppe #175 (The) 6 – 4330 Sunshine Coast Hwy. Sechelt (604) 740-5813 London Drugs #80 Garibaldi Village Squamish (604) 898-8860 Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #979 – Squamish 1301 Pemberton Avenue Squamish (604) 815-0743 Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1015 39210 Discovery Way Squamish (604) 815-4630 1040653 BC Ltd (Naz’s Prescription Plus Pharmacy) 6410 Main Street Vancouver (604) 325-3241 360Care Denman Pharmacy 683 Denman Street Vancouver (604) 683-6933 Alberto Pharmacy #1 2516 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 873-4111 Alberto Pharmacy #2 Suite 101 – 2620 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 879-8481 BioPro Biologics Pharmacy 845 West Broadway Vancouver (778) 379-8161 Boomer Drugs 8574 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 266-9010 Coal Harbour Pharmacy Unit B – 622 Bute Street Vancouver (604) 336-3038 Continental Pharmacy #2 5316 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 327-6823 Corning Drugs #2 102-236 Georgia St E Vancouver (604) 685-7609 Corning Drugs Ltd. #101 – 515 Main Street Vancouver (604) 685-9056 Davie Pharmacy 1232 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 559-9952 Everwell Pharmacy 8179 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 563-8282 Fraser Care Pharmacy 6448 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 325-8288 Fraser Outreach Pharmacy 4127 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 620-8278 Garlane Pharmacy LTD. 232 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 684-6720 Garlane Prescriptions (Garlane #5) Suite 102 – 409 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 879-1933 Harvard Pharmacy 492 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 875-0200 Jeff’s Pharmacy 410 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 215-1229 Kerrisdale Medicine Centre Pharmacy 5591 West Boulevard Vancouver (604) 261-0333 Laurel Prescriptions Suite 102 – 888 West 8th Avenue Vancouver (604) 873-5511 LG Pharmacy 1519 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 558-2006 London Drugs #02-Granville 710 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 685-5292 London Drugs #04-Broadway 525 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 872-5177 London Drugs #07-Hastings 2585 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 253-2671 London Drugs #10-Kerrisdale 2091 West 42nd Avenue Vancouver (604) 263-1811 London Drugs #19-Robson 1187 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 669-7374 London Drugs #28-Kingsway 3328 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 433-4700 London Drugs #50-Davie Street 1650 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 669-2884 London Drugs #53-Victoria Drive 5639 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 322-6050 London Drugs #74 2230 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 742-6000 London Drugs #78 150 – 351 Abbott Street Vancouver (604) 622-7030 London Drugs #82 1622 Salt Street Vancouver (604) 707-2030 London Drugs #88 4588 Dunbar St. Vancouver (778) 327-5272 London Drugs #90 #201 – 1431 Continental St Vancouver (778) 309-1413 Low Cost Western Pharmacy 535 Main Street Vancouver (604) 689-5555 Low Cost Western Pharmacy #2 #7 – 5579 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 322-6588 Macdonald’s Prescriptions #3 2188 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 738-0733 Macdonald’s Prescriptions Ltd. 746 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 872-2662 Maggie’s Pharmacy 2591 Commercial Drive Vancouver (778) 371-8721 Medicine Shoppe #231 (The) 6180 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 327-3898 Medicine Shoppe #239 2030 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 876-2511 MJ’S Natural Pharmacy 6255 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 323-1293 MJ’s Natural Pharmacy #2 6689 Victoria Drive Vancouver (604) 324-1293 Pharmasave #065 1308 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 215-5500 Pharmasave #082 4628 Main Street Vancouver (604) 873-3138 Pharmasave #1020 1418 E 41st Ave Vancouver (604) 423-5584 Pharmasave #1037 2140 Main St Vancouver (604) 566-7767 Pharmasave #1088 Unit 3 – 555 W 12th Ave Vancouver (604) 564-9288 Pharmasave #1101 1055 Dunsmuir Street Vancouver (604) 682-7755 Pharmasave #18 1517 West 57th Avenue Vancouver (604) 566-1517 Pharmasave #87 1070 Howe Street Vancouver (604) 899-0930 Pharmasave Health Centre #002 #106 – 2800 East 1st Avenue Vancouver (604) 215-8284 Pharmasave Health Centre #010 Suite 101 – 1160 Burrard Street Vancouver (604) 669-7700 Pharmasave Health Centre #017 1025 West 15th Avenue Vancouver (604) 558-4006 Pharmasave Health Centre #058 #102 – 2048 West 41st Avenue Vancouver (604) 261-3335 Pharmasave Health Centre #080 5791 Oak St Vancouver (604) 269-3617 Pharmasave Health Centre #094 1808 Kingsway Vancouver (778) 379-4470 Pharmasave Health Centre #1022 #1 – 1530 West 7th Avenue Vancouver (604) 738-7181 Pharmasave Kensington 916 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 428-6800 Phoenix Pharmasave #37 990 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 873-9277 Prescription Pad Enterprises Ltd (DBA Wellness Pharmacy No. 1) #109 – 805 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 709-3131 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #23 #210 – 2425 Hemlock Street Vancouver (604) 559-9200 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #24 4444 West 10th Avenue Vancouver (604) 563-4888 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #4 3533 West 4th Avenue Vancouver (604) 733-7211 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #5 2685 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 568-8844 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #9 238 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 681-8190 R.E.A.C.H. Centre Pharmacy 1145 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 216-3136 Rexall #7149 #122 – 1055 West Georgia Street Vancouver (604) 684-8204 Rexall #7159 6580 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 235-2115 Rexall #7174 499 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 801-6991 Rexall #7184 R007A-200 Burrard St Vancouver (604) 681-2195 Rexall Drug Store #7182 #1173 – 88 West Pender Street Vancouver (604) 683-4244 Safeway Pharmacy #4901 2733 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 732-5030 Safeway Pharmacy #4908 1766 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 683-0202 Safeway Pharmacy #4931 3410 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 439-1050 Safeway Pharmacy #4940 #507 – 650 West 41st Avenue Vancouver (604) 263-5502 Safeway Pharmacy #4941 990 West 25th Avenue Vancouver (604) 733-9342 Safeway Pharmacy #4942 2315 West 4th Avenue Vancouver (604) 737-7463 Safeway Pharmacy #4966 1780 East Broadway Vancouver (604) 879-0505 Safeway Pharmacy #4976 8475 Granville Street Vancouver (604) 263-7267 Safeway Pharmacy #4979 2101 Lahb Avenue Vancouver (604) 731-9611 Safeway Pharmacy #4998 1611 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 669-8131 Sam’s Pharmacy Ltd. 465 Main Street Vancouver (604) 688-6323 Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #2244 8550 River District Crossing Vancouver (604) 438-3231 Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #937 – 7th & Cambie 2308 Cambie Street Vancouver (604) 876-7085 Save-on-Foods Pharmacy #940 – King Edward 1403 King Edward Avenue E. Vancouver (604) 874-9331 Save-On-Foods Pharmacy #993 – UBC 5945 Berton Avenue Vancouver (604) 221-5152 Shaughnessy Pharmacy 1265 West Broadway Vancouver (604) 423-4246 Southland Pharmacy #1 – 3554 West 41st Street Vancouver (604) 266-2882 The Drive Pharmacy 1684 Commercial Drive Vancouver (604) 254-0133 The Medicine Shoppe #285 3039 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 437-5442 The Pharmacy Kitsilano (Pharmachoice) 2957 Broadway W Vancouver (604) 564-3331 The Pharmacy Main Street (Pharmachoice) 16 – 2949 Main Street Vancouver (604) 879-1885 The Pharmacy West End (Pharmachoice) 1747 Robson Street Vancouver (604) 669-6927 Unicare Pharmacy #102 – 3325 Kingsway Vancouver (604) 438-5155 University Pharmacy (1987) LTD. 5754 University Blvd. Vancouver (604) 224-3202 Urban Fare Pharmacy #7614 – Yaletown 177 Davie Street Vancouver (604) 975-7544 Vancouver Pharmacy 67 East Hastings Street Vancouver (604) 669-5990 Vicon Pharmacy No. 2 Suite 108 – 5990 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 323-1268 Wal-Mart Pharmacy #1104 3585 Grandview Hwy Vancouver (604) 435-6150 Wellness Pharmacy No. 5 5150 Joyce Street Vancouver (604) 638-0353 Wellness Pharmacy No. 8 420 Abbott Street Vancouver (604) 681-2272 Wescana Pharmacy #1 6686 Fraser Street Vancouver (604) 324-6734 West 10th Medical Pharmacy 4307 West 10th Avenue Vancouver (604) 222-2028 YNP Dunbar Pharmacy 4198 Dunbar Street Vancouver (604) 730-1788 Yyoung Medicine Mart 5570 Cambie Street Vancouver (604) 324-3848 Yyoung Medicine Mart Main 1721 Main Street Vancouver (604) 658-8881 London Drugs #44-Park Royal 875 Park Royal North West Vancouver (604) 926-9616 Ocean Pharmacy 1880 Marine Drive West Vancouver (604) 922-1238 Pharmasave #1012 101 – 1590 Bellevue Ave West Vancouver (604) 926-9047 Pharmasave #214 5331 Headland Drive West Vancouver (604) 926-5331 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #17 #117 – 1760 Marine Drive West Vancouver (604) 281-3393 Pure Integrative Pharmacy #27 1318 Marine Dr West Vancouver (604) 281-3784 Remedy’s RX Bellevue Pharmacy 202 16th Street West Vancouver (604) 925-3304 Rexall #7137 #107 – 575 – 16th Street West Vancouver (604) 922-4174 Safeway Pharmacy #4909 5385 Headland Drive West Vancouver (604) 926-2034 Rexall #7116 4204 (4212) Village Square Whistler (604) 932-4251 Rexall Drug Store #7117 #103 – 4360 Lorimer Road RR 4 Whistler (604) 932-2303

Fraser Health