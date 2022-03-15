Free rapid tests are up for grabs in BC for people 40+ now

On Tuesday, March 15, the province announced that effective immediately, rapid antigen test kits are now available at your local pharmacy for everyone aged 40 and over.

Now, anyone who’s over 40 – born before 1982 – is eligible to get one.

The 40+ crowd can get one kit with five tests inside every 28 days from participating pharmacies for free.

Just show your Personal Health Number (PHN) to pick it up. You can also pick up a kit on someone else’s behalf by providing their name, PHN, and date of birth.

The test kits are meant to be picked up by people who don’t have symptoms. Then, should they have symptoms in the future, they can use the tests.

“Guidelines for testing continue to indicate tests should be used for symptomatic individuals,” said the province in a release.

#CovidBC update: 237 new cases since we last reported, for a total of 352,965 cases in BC. There have been no new deaths, for a total of 2,946. 90.7% of eligible people 5+ have received their first dose and 86.8% have received their second dose. https://t.co/LRNGnAZJc8 pic.twitter.com/VqSoQa0GnF — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 15, 2022

BC reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as cases start to dwindle in the province.

So far, 7 million tests have been sent to pharmacies and 1.86 million have been handed out.

In the next three weeks, the federal government will give 4 million more to BC. At that point, the tests could be even further distributed to people.