FoodCheap EatsFood EventsFood News

First responders get free burgers for life at the Warehouse Group

Negin Nia
Negin Nia
|
Jun 15 2021, 10:33 am
First responders get free burgers for life at the Warehouse Group
@hastingswarehouse/Instagram

The Warehouse Group in BC is saying thank you to all the first responders by offering them free burgers for life.

All a first responder has to do is take a seat, show your ID, and enjoy a free Workers Burger every Monday from now until…forever!

The Warehouse also offers a vegetarian patty option as a substitute for those looking for plant-based eats.

In February, El Furniture Warehouse announced a weekly deal of free burgers to give back to local health care professionals and first responders in Canada.

Now, all Warehouse group restaurants in BC are involved. Participating locations include:

    • Granville Warehouse
    • Hastings Warehouse
    • El Furniture Warehouse Whistler
    • Elf Furniture Warehouse Victoria
    • The Dime Roadhouse
    • The Dime on Granville

Front line workers deserve all the burgers they can get and more for all they have done for us, so make sure to grab yours if this applies to you.

Negin NiaNegin Nia
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT