13 free agents that could still pique the Canucks' interest

More than 250 players have signed NHL contracts since July 1.

Still, there are more than 150 unrestricted free agents who are still on the market, according to CapFriendly.

The Vancouver Canucks are currently over the salary cap, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are necessarily done making moves.

We recently broke down the Canucks’ cap situation and discussed a couple of ways how they can clear space.

Even if they don’t clear space, most of the free agents on this list should come at relatively inexpensive prices.

1. Pius Suter, C (Detroit Red Wings)

2022-23 Stats: 79 GP, 14 G, 10 A, 24 PTS

It’s definitely a surprise that Pius Suter hasn’t been signed yet.

For all the free agency talk for, I'm surprised no one is talking about Pius Suter. From his analytics he could be a very good middle 6 Center on a contender. pic.twitter.com/NZ2VnBR5Bn — Guru (@Guruelous) June 26, 2023

Based on his body of work, he was in line to make about $2.5 to $3 million per season. At this point in the offseason, he’ll likely come cheaper than that, making him an even more attractive bargain bin addition.

Suter would also be an upgrade on either of Teddy Blueger and Nils Aman.

2. Max Comtois, LW (Anaheim Ducks)

2022-23 Stats: 64 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS

Could Max Comtois have a little bit of Sam Bennett in him?

This was a player who looked like a formidable top-six winger on the rise just two seasons ago. While he fell out of favour on a bad Anaheim Ducks team, he’s a physical winger who would be an intriguing add on a cheap contract.

3. Derek Grant, C/LW (Anaheim Ducks)

2022-23 Stats: 43 GP, 5 G, 13 A, 18 PTS

After going scoreless in his first 92 NHL games, Abbotsford native Derek Grant has carved out a nice NHL career since breaking into the league 10 years ago.

He’s a big body who could help on the penalty kill. Grant also posted 15 goals and 29 points recently in 2021-22.

4. Caleb Jones, LD (Chicago Blackhawks)

2022-23 Stats: 73 GP, 4 G, 12 A, 16 PTS

The younger brother of Seth Jones remains without a job after playing top-four minutes for the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

While he was overmatched in a top-pair role, he has enough tools to succeed as a third pairing defenceman.

5. Nolan Patrick, C (Vegas Golden Knights)

2022-23 Stats: Did not play.

After missing all of last season, the promising career of Nolan Patrick might be over.

If he decides to resume his career, he would be a fascinating addition to the Canucks who are still in need of better centre ice depth.

6. Jujhar Khaira, C/LW (Chicago Blackhawks)

2022-23 Stats: 51 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 PTS

He’s big, he’s tough, and he kills penalties.

Oh, and Surrey native Jujhar Khaira would almost assuredly be a fan favourite if he joined the Canucks.

7. Cal Foote, RD (Nashville Predators)

2022-23 Stats: 50 GP, 2 G, 5 A, 7 PTS

Would you want to play on a professional sports team where your dad was a coach?

That might be a question the Canucks are asking internally with Cal Foote still out there on the free agent market.

Cal Foote is a very resourceful defender pic.twitter.com/PTOS36LxxM — Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) February 27, 2023

The former 14th overall pick back in 2017 still hasn’t established himself as a regular NHLer. He had trouble cracking a loaded Tampa Bay Lightning blue line before being dealt to the Nashville Predators at last year’s trade deadline.

His father, former NHLer Adam Foote, coaches the Canucks’ defencemen. Adam previously coached his son Cal back when he was bench boss of the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets.

8. Zach Aston-Reese, LW (Toronto Maple Leafs)

2022-23 Stats: 77 GP, 10 G, 4 A, 14 PTS

Could the Canucks reunite Teddy Blueger with his former linemate?

Blueger and Zach Aston-Reese excelled in a checking, fourth-line role for the Pittsburgh Penguins while they were teammates.

There isn’t much offence to Aston-Reese’s game, but he’s proven to be a defensively responsibly bottom-six forward.

9. Mason Shaw, C (Minnesota Wild)

2022-23 Stats: 59 G, 7 G, 10 A, 17 PTS

Speaking of friendships, one of Carson Soucy’s good friends, Mason Shaw, is still sitting out there on the free agent market.

Shaw became an everyday NHLer for the first time last season, showcasing his relentlessness tenacity despite being listed at just 5-foot-10 and 184 pounds.

Mason Shaw’s touch pass on the Dumba goal was absolutely bonkers. Helluva play in the corner by Dewar too. Effort goal. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/cePb0vlbhV — Brett Marshall 🌲 (@B_Marsh92) November 10, 2022

The 24-year-old has already torn his ACL four times, which could be a reason why he hasn’t been signed yet.

10. Chris Tierney, C (Montreal Canadiens)

2022-23 Stats: 36 GP, 3 G, 7 A, 10 PTS

Injuries have slowed Chris Tierney down, but he was playing in a top-six role for the Ottawa Senators back in 2020. He also has a lot of experience killing penalties.

11. Dominik Bokk, LW/RW (Carolina Hurrianes)

2022-23 Stats (DEL): 43 GP, 24 G, 25 A, 46 PTS

German winger Dominik Bokk finally busted out as a star over in the DEL last season. Despite that, he went unqualified as an RFA by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bokk previously played on the same line as Nils Höglander for Rögle in the SHL.

12. Isaac Ratcliffe, LW (Nashville Predators)

2022-23 Stats (AHL): 47 G, 6 G, 14 A, 22 PTS

Isaac Ratcliffe is a 6-foot-6, 215-pound winger who recently went unqualified by the Nashville Predators.

The decision not to qualify him was a bit surprising. After struggling mightily with the Philadelphia Flyers’ AHL affiliate, the 24-year-old posted 16 points in 21 games for the Predators AHL affiliate following a midseason trade.

Isaac Ratcliffe opens up the scoring with his first career #CalderCup Playoffs goal!@mkeadmirals | #TEXvsMIL pic.twitter.com/iUNpXM4Xjw — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) May 18, 2023

13. Justin Kirkland, C/LW (Calgary Flames)

2022-23 Stats (AHL): 32 GP, 9 G, 9 A, 18 PTS

Could Justin Kirkland have a bit of Dakota Joshua-esque upside?

The 26-year-old was one of the AHL’s top scorers in 2021-22. Things were trending in the right direction for him last season before a car accident back in January.

Still, Kirkland is an interesting flyer based on his size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) and his ability to score.