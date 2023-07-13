New video shows Canucks considered trading down at 2023 draft

Before taking Tom Willander with the 11th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Vancouver Canucks considered trading down.

That was confirmed in a new video posted by the team today, in which all-access footage showed Canucks management presumably mulling over an offer before their pick.

“One more pick and the phone’s going to ring,” Canucks assistant GM Derek Clancey said to general manager Patrik Allvin at the draft table.

“Todd, do you want to move down?” Allvin asked Todd Harvey, the Canucks’ director of amateur scouting, just before St. Louis was called to the stage by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to make the 10th overall pick.

“Let’s just see what this pick is,” Allvin said.

The Blues took Dalibor Dvorsky, a 6-foot-1 centre out of Slovakia.

That’s when the Canucks appeared to be faced with a decision. Draft Willander or trade down, collect another draft pick, and hope the Swedish defenceman is still available?

The Canucks appeared to be discussing a move that would drop them two spots in the order. The Buffalo Sabres owned the 13th pick, two picks after Vancouver.

“I mean, you go two more back I hope he’s there. I don’t think that he’s there,” said Clancey, presumably talking about Willander.

"Todd, do you want to move down?" Looks like #Canucks considered trading down at the draft, before picking Willander. pic.twitter.com/7HVeTDjYuf — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) July 13, 2023

The Canucks decided to keep their pick and draft Willander. The Arizona Coyotes picked 6-foot-5 Russian winger Daniil But with the 12th pick and Sabres grabbed 5-foot-9 winger Zach Benson.

The Canucks had at least one other offer to move down, according to EP Rinkside. The Nashville Predators, who held the 15th pick, made an offer to the Canucks to move up to No. 11, according to the article co-written by J.D. Burke and Cam Robinson. The Predators were apparently one of two teams to make a “credible offer that would yield an additional mid-round pick.”

The Canucks were clearly impressed with Willander during their interview with the well-spoken Swede at the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo. After Willander left the room, assistant GM Cammi Granato could be heard saying “he’s a beauty.”

“[Our scouts] were high on him,” Allvin said in a television interview with Sportsnet, moments after picking Willander. “Smart player, right-shot defenceman, just trending up… Our scouting staff felt strongly that this was the guy we wanted. It made it pretty simple for us.”

"It's about who's going to be there long term. Who can help this organization when we need them to be, in the playoffs, game seven." 🎥 All Access: NHL Draft, presented by @ToyotaPacific. pic.twitter.com/MMoTIpDoKP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 13, 2023