Natalia Buia
Sep 30 2022, 7:49 pm
Fred VanVleet collabs with local artists on Indigenous-inspired Raptors jersey
Casey Bannerman

There’s a new Toronto Raptors jersey on the market in time for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The team’s point guard Fred VanVleet collaborated with two local artists — Indigenous artist Mike Ivall and illustrator Casey Bannerman — on the design.

The reimagined Toronto classic is done in a Woodland Art style, and features “Giiwedin,” the Ojibwe word for “north” above the dino logo.

 

The custom jersey is available for purchase online for $155. Proceeds from sales go towards The Orange Shirt Society, a non-profit organization that supports Indian Residential School Reconciliation.

“We hope that when you wear this piece it inspires reflection and conversation,” says Bannerman.

