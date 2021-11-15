Flooding prompts new evacuation orders in the Fraser Valley

Chilliwack and Abbotsford each declared a local state of emergency on Monday, November 15 as the cities deal with dangerous flooding.

Some areas are either under evacuation alert or have had evacuations ordered issued already.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has orders in place for certain areas of Chilliwack, including Camperland RV Resort & Cabins and homes on Chilliwack Lake Road and Wilson Road.

Fraser Valley Regional District: Evacuation Order for Chilliwack River Valley Overland Flood Alert https://t.co/Nv6w8jLgBW https://t.co/ncRwf4i4kn pic.twitter.com/c4YOSg71Mv — Fraser Valley Regional District (@FraserValleyRD) November 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Chilliwack also issued evacuation orders for a handful of residences on Yale Road and Chartwell Drive.

Chilliwack evacuees can register at the Chilliwack Emergency Support Services reception centre at 46363 Yale Road.

An Evacuation Order has been issued for Sumas Prairie for the following areas: Sumas Mountain and Yale Road to the North, the United States Border to the South, the Sumas River Dyck to the East, Sumas Way to the West. View full details at https://t.co/x5i0M9kvJy. pic.twitter.com/VPvQvlfclW — City of Abbotsford (@City_Abbotsford) November 15, 2021



Also in the Fraser Valley, the City of Abbotsford has two evacuation orders – one for Sumas Prairie and one for Straiton Area.

Displaced Abbotsford residents are encouraged to go to the Emergency Operations Centre.

Many more areas are under evacuation alert in Abbotsford. Evacuation alerts differ from orders. When there’s an order, people must leave the area immediately, usually due to a high potential danger to health and safety of residents.