Flooding prompts new evacuation orders in the Fraser Valley

Nov 15 2021, 11:14 pm
Chilliwack and Abbotsford each declared a local state of emergency on Monday, November 15 as the cities deal with dangerous flooding.

Some areas are either under evacuation alert or have had evacuations ordered issued already.

The Fraser Valley Regional District has orders in place for certain areas of Chilliwack, including Camperland RV Resort & Cabins and homes on Chilliwack Lake Road and Wilson Road.

Meanwhile, Chilliwack also issued evacuation orders for a handful of residences on Yale Road and Chartwell Drive.

Chilliwack evacuees can register at the Chilliwack Emergency Support Services reception centre at 46363 Yale Road.


Also in the Fraser Valley, the City of Abbotsford has two evacuation orders – one for Sumas Prairie and one for Straiton Area.

Displaced Abbotsford residents are encouraged to go to the Emergency Operations Centre.

Many more areas are under evacuation alert in Abbotsford. Evacuation alerts differ from orders. When there’s an order, people must leave the area immediately, usually due to a high potential danger to health and safety of residents.

