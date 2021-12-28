Massive icy chunks are flowing down the Fraser River (PHOTOS)

Even the mighty Fraser River through Metro Vancouver thought it was unusually cold during the province’s cold snap this week.

Artic outflow brought a white Christmas and record-breaking cold temperatures to Metro Vancouver in late December.

Then, after back-to-back days of temperatures well below zero, the weather is finally becoming evident near the mouth of BC’s longest river.

On social media, users posted photos and videos observing parts of the river in Metro Vancouver that are usually calm flowing even more slowly with thick, icy chunks.

While ice on the Fraser River isn’t unheard of, it is out of the ordinary, especially so close to Vancouver. Daily Hive has reached out to the Port of Vancouver for more information on ice on the Fraser River and will update this story.

According to social media, it seemed like New Westminster and Maple Ridge were where the miniature ice floes seemed to be at their thickest.

Take a look at the photos and videos that Metro Vancouverites shared on social media showing the icy spectacle:

