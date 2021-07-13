A mobile COVID-19 vaccine bus will be rolling out in White Rock this week.

The initiative is a joint effort by Fraser Health and TransLink that hopes to provide more people with first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mobile vaccine bus is specially equipped and will stop at a “vaccination station” in White Rock. It’s fully air-conditioned and will offer same-day immunizations for eligible individuals.

Fraser Health residents over the age of 12 are invited, including those who don’t have personal health numbers or are not residents of BC.

Additionally, anyone who qualifies for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can be added to a virtual waitlist.

If the mobile clinic has adequate capacity and supply, individuals will be texted to come back later in the day to receive a second dose.

Vaccination Station in White Rock

Where: 15400 block east parking lot on Marine Drive

Time: 10 to 4 pm

When: Wednesday, July 14