BC announces under 125 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 123 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,154.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 658 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 66 individuals are currently hospitalized, 14 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 46 cases between Friday and Saturday, 47 between Saturday and Sunday, and 30 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 38 new cases, 175 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 38 new cases, 257 total active cases

Interior Health: 42 new cases, 167 total active cases

Northern Health: No new cases, 30 total active cases

Island Health: Five new cases, 22 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,760 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 78.8% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,721,209 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,068,450 of which are second doses.

145,772 people who tested positive have now recovered.