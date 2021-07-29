Fraser Health, TransLink stationing COVID-19 vaccine bus at BC Ferries terminal

Mobile COVID-19 buses will be stationed at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal on Friday ahead of the BC Day long weekend.

The initiative is a joint effort between TransLink, Fraser Health, and BC Ferries. Any ferry passengers eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine can visit a mobile vaccine bus to receive their first or second dose before departing on their ferry.

The mobile vaccine bus will be on the Ferry Causeway at the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal from 10 am to 4 pm.

Anyone over the age of 12 is welcome, including those without a personal health number or people who aren’t residents of the province. No appointments are necessary.

Anyone attending the immunization clinic is asked to take precautions for warm weather, such as wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and having something to eat or drink before the appointment.