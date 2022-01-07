Fraser Health opens more immunization clinics for COVID booster doses

Need a boost? It will soon be easier to get one in some parts of the Fraser Health Authority.

“Fraser Health is expanding or reopening mass COVID-19 immunization clinics in our region to provide people with more opportunities to book appointments for booster doses,” said Fraser Health in a release on Friday, January 7.

The clinics are in addition to the region’s existing COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres. The new total number of sites that offer immunization is now up to 18.

Here’s a list of the new or expanded clinics:

Chilliwack Mall (now open Sunday to Thursday)

Cloverdale Recreation Centre (now open seven days a week)

Langley Events Centre (open on January 9, increasing to Tuesday to Saturday starting January 11)

Maple Ridge: Haney Place Mall (now open Sunday to Thursday, increasing to seven days a week starting January 9)

New Westminster: Anvil Centre (open January 8 to 23 and January 27 to 31)

South Surrey Recreation Centre (now open seven days a week)

Surrey North (now open seven days a week)

There are still more sites expected to open up in Burnaby and Coquitlam. You can go on the Fraser Health website to find out more about the opening dates and hours of all their clinics.

The increased capacity will allow them to provide 75,000 immunizations a week by mid-January, more than doubling their average capacity in December.

We’ve teamed up with the South Asian COVID Task Force to answer kids’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. And in Punjabi too! VaxChamp Aleisha asks: “By getting the COVID-19 vaccine, what am I preventing?” pic.twitter.com/YKjeOOUJV0 — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) January 6, 2022



According to Fraser Health, everyone who’s 18 years and older will get an invitation to book a booster from the provincial Get Vaccinated system six months after they received their second dose.