BC health officials announce over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Thursday that there have been 3,223 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 273,731.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 31,817 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a new record for BC. Of the active cases, 324 (+7) individuals are currently hospitalized and 90 (+7) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 1,538 new cases, 14,794 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 662 new cases, 9,594 total active cases

Interior Health: 408 new cases, 2,807 total active cases

Northern Health: 194 new cases, 850 total active cases

Island Health: 417 new cases, 3,765 total active cases

Outside of Canada: Four new cases, seven total active cases

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,430 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 88.4% (4,406,651) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.1% (4,140,207) have received a second dose.

From December 29 to January 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 16.5% of cases, and from December 22 to January 4, they accounted for 41.1% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 29 to January 4) – Total 23,282



Not vaccinated: 3,286 (14.1%)

Partially vaccinated: 548 (2.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 19,448 (83.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 22 to January 4) – Total 333



Not vaccinated: 125 (37.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 12 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 196 (58.9%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 29 to January 4)

Not vaccinated: 487.9

Partially vaccinated: 191.7

Fully vaccinated: 423.2

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 22 to January 4)

Not vaccinated: 29.5

Partially vaccinated: 9

Fully vaccinated: 4.2