NewsCoronavirus

Frustration mounts with huge lineups at Vancouver vaccine clinic

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jan 7 2022, 1:03 am
Frustration mounts with huge lineups at Vancouver vaccine clinic
Naghmeh G

There are some very frustrated folks out in Vancouver today, thanks to a huge lineup at the Vancouver Convention Centre vaccination clinic.

Some people have reported lineups of over two hours long on social media while waiting for their COVID-19 booster shot.

A few hours ago, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) told people to be prepared for delays due to inclement weather conditions.

In a tweet, hours after the clinic had opened, VCH put out a tweet suggesting they were experiencing some service disruptions.

Some people have reported waiting for over two hours.

Other pictures show a lineup stretching around the entirety of the Vancouver Convention Centre building.

After closing due to waning demand in vaccines, the Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic was recently reopened to help administer booster doses.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for more information.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT