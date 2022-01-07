Frustration mounts with huge lineups at Vancouver vaccine clinic

There are some very frustrated folks out in Vancouver today, thanks to a huge lineup at the Vancouver Convention Centre vaccination clinic.

Some people have reported lineups of over two hours long on social media while waiting for their COVID-19 booster shot.

A few hours ago, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) told people to be prepared for delays due to inclement weather conditions.

In a tweet, hours after the clinic had opened, VCH put out a tweet suggesting they were experiencing some service disruptions.

Due to inclement weather, some Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 test centres may be experiencing delays and service interruptions. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and support. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/LVI4IfgsJM — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) January 6, 2022

Some people have reported waiting for over two hours.

Huge line up >2 hrs wait for vax at the Vancouver Convention Centre! Just typical @bcndp performance! Late and crazy! Remember when they were saying there were many appointments but no one was registering 🤦🏻‍♂️ #recallNDP pic.twitter.com/FDRivrzif7 — Peyman Servati 💉🌊 (@pservati) January 7, 2022

Other pictures show a lineup stretching around the entirety of the Vancouver Convention Centre building.

Lining up with 200+ others outside #Vancouverconvention Centre for booster shot. How can so many of us have appointments in the same 45 minutes??? They already weeded out those with no appt. and of course its #vancouver so it’s raining pic.twitter.com/j4Dz60KRBN — Dianna Lee (@Lee_Dianna) January 6, 2022

After closing due to waning demand in vaccines, the Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic was recently reopened to help administer booster doses.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health for more information.