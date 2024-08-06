News

Four-year-old girl tragically drowns at BC waterpark 

Aug 6 2024, 6:52 pm
John van Bockxmeer/Google Maps

A four-year-old girl has tragically passed away after drowning at a BC waterpark.

RCMP officers responded to a report of a drowning incident Monday around 8 pm at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre. Before they arrived, the young girl’s family members pulled her from the pond, and bystanders immediately gave the girl CPR before emergency responders took over life-saving efforts, Chilliwack RCMP said.

“The child was transported to hospital where she tragically passed away,” a statement from Mounties reads.

“Our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the young child during this heartbreaking time.”

Victim Services have been offered to support the family at this time, police said.

“We also extend our gratitude to the bystanders and the first responders who made every effort to save her life,” RCMP added.

Emergency responders included BC Emergency Health Services and the Chilliwack Fire Department.

