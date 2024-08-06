Young boy drowns in Slave Lake while kayaking with his father

RCMP in northern Alberta say a young boy drowned over the Heritage Day long weekend while kayaking with his father on Slave Lake.

Mounties say on August 3, at approximately 6:18 pm, Slave Lake RCMP were dispatched following reports of two overdue boaters — a father and his young son — who were kayaking together. The pair had provided a planned route and estimated time of arrival but failed to return as scheduled.

A search operation was launched by Slave Lake RCMP and other agencies using boats, drones, and a helicopter to assist in locating the missing individuals. Despite their extensive efforts, the kayak was discovered overturned, and the search continued.

At approximately 9 pm, the father was recovered safely a short distance from the overturned kayak; however, the young boy was found deceased.

Mounties say both were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident but neither were able to swim.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking event,” Slave Lake RCMP added.

“We urge all boaters and water enthusiasts to exercise caution and ensure they are adequately prepared for unexpected circumstances. The safety of all individuals on the water remains our highest priority.”