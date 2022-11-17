Four-day workweek successful for nearly 90% of trial companies, study finds

The four-day workweek got a big thumbs up from almost all of the companies participating in a six-month pilot program.

Nearly nine in 10 workplaces said they are highly likely to continue the four-day policy even after the trial ends, according to a recent survey.

Conducted by researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College, and Oxford University in partnership with 4 Day Week Global, a non-profit group of strategists and leaders advocating for reduced days, the study found overall success in the “groundbreaking” trial.

While this data comes from participating companies in the United Kingdom, 4 Day Week Global CEO Joe O’Connor says it’s a good template for the rest of the world to follow.

“The organizations in the UK pilot are contributing real-time data and knowledge that are worth their weight in gold,” he said in a statement.

“Essentially, they are laying the foundation for the future of work by putting a four-day week into practice, across every size of business and nearly every sector, and telling us exactly what they are finding as they go.”

Working “well” for the businesses

The survey also found that 88% of companies said that the four-day week is working “well” for their business at this stage in the trial.

O’Connor does point out that while the transition into a four-day workweek may be smooth for some, there are understandable hurdles for others.

About 50% of businesses found the transition to be very smooth while 20% found it to be somewhat easy.

“A lot of businesses have more flexibility and nimbleness among their people and teams that leaders often know at the outset,” explained O’Connor.

“There is friction for others, and this can be based on a variety of factors, many of which can be addressed or substantially improved in the pilot itself.”

And when it comes to how reduced days affect productivity, the survey found that overall, the output was maintained around the same level.

How does it work?

This pilot program also launched in the US and Canada in June with 38 companies participating.

Canadian and US workplaces involved in the trial were matched with a mentor company that has successfully implemented the four-day workweek.

Workplaces completed a training program conducted by the mentor company and continue to collaborate with researchers at Boston College to analyze the effectiveness of a shorter workweek.

The workplaces have reduced the workweek to 32 hours over four days instead of sticking to 40 hours within four days.

4 Day Week Global calls this a 100-80-100 model where employees receive 100% of their pay for 80% of the time while maintaining 100% productivity.

Companies interested in trying the change can still apply here.

Can the four-day workweek become reality in Canada?

While the program doesn’t disclose which Canadian companies are participating, we already know of some workplaces in the country that have successfully switched to the four-day workweek.

A BC-based cleaning company is already reaping the benefits after adopting the alternative work model in the spring.

In January, Juno College of Technology officially switched to reduced days with no changes in vacation or pay (even though a majority of Canadians are willing to switch to a four-day workweek for the same pay).

Last year, Montreal video game studio Eidos also made the switch, announcing that its offices would be closed on Fridays.