Head-on counterflow lane crash closed Massey Tunnel for hours last night

Police are releasing details about the serious collision that shut down a major Metro Vancouver route Tuesday evening.

BC Highway Patrol confirmed Highway 99 northbound near the Massey Tunnel was shut for more than three hours because of a head-on collision. A Toyota Sienna and Mazda 3 heading in opposite directions slammed into each other in one of the northbound lanes that was being used for counterflow.

It happened at approximately 3:45 pm, and emergency crews worked past nightfall to clear the scene.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and survived. Police described their injuries as non-life-altering.

“Anyone who saw the collision, or has dash cam video of the events leading up to the collision, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol as soon as possible,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

BC Highway Patrol can be reached at 778-526-9744 and callers should quote file 2024-1716.

Drivers caught in the gridlock took to social media to criticize the response, questioning why they were kept parked on the road for so long.

Some drivers took to a Reddit thread about the crash to say improving Fraser River crossings should be a provincial election issue.

“It’s downright embarrassing at this point,” one person said.

The Massey Tunnel is recognized as a difficult choke point for traffic in the Lower Mainland and has been the subject of proposed replacement plans over the years. The 65-year-old tunnel also isn’t considered earthquake-safe, which has fuelled replacement initiatives.