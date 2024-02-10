Former Canucks forward Jake Virtanen just got engaged in Paris

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen is now engaged.

The 27-year-old pro hockey player posted on Instagram images of his proposal to his partner Emily. Virtanen popped the question in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

A shared Instagram post featured images of the ring and the proposal itself, all with the famous French landmark in the background.

The former fifth-overall draft pick is in his second season playing in the DEL, Germany’s top men’s league. He’s played 33 games for the Fischtown Pinguins this season, recording six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in the process.

The 6-foot-1 winger was bought out by the Canucks in 2021. In the year before his buyout, he had five goals and zero assists in 38 games.

After leaving Vancouver, Virtanen signed in the KHL with Spartak Moskva. He played 36 games in Russia, finishing with 16 points in 2021-22.

Virtanen did get another NHL shot with the Edmonton Oilers on a pro tryout contract in 2022 but was cut by the team after training camp. For the 2022-23 season, the Abbotsford product signed with second-tier Swiss club EHC Visp.