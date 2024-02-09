7 defencemen Canucks could trade for without losing their first-round pick

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to add to their roster ahead of this spring’s playoff march.

Rumours were swirling around the team yesterday that they were exploring additions through both free agency and trade.

Since the Canucks already gave up quality assets to acquire Elias Lindholm, it’s believed that they do not want to lose another top draft pick.

“They don’t want to part with another first-round pick,” said CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal yesterday, providing some clarity on the team’s approach as we near the trade deadline.

With that in mind, some defencemen around the league would not cost an arm and a leg. Here are seven players the Canucks could target ahead of the March 8 deadline.

1. Tyson Barrie, Nashville Predators

2023-24 stats: 32 GP, 1 G, 10 A, 11 PTS

32 Hand: Right

The Victoria-born Barrie has had his name in the rumour mill for a while now and looks to be a good candidate to be moved before the deadline. The 32-year-old is an offensive-minded defenceman who could help the team’s second-unit power play.

Barrie may not be the best schematic fit with his offense-first mindset but does bring a veteran presence to any team. He also shares an agent with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

2. Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators

2023-24 stats: 41 GP, 2 G, 8 A, 10 PTS

25 Hand: Right

Dante Fabbro shares a lot of traits with Barrie. They both currently play for the Nashville Predators, were born in British Columbia, are right-handed, and are signed through this season.

Fabbro is younger, cheaper, and plays a bit better defensively, although he lacks Barrie’s offensive chops. The 25-year-old has been linked to the Canucks many times in the past and this could be the year where a deal gets done.

3. Zach Bogosian, Minnesota Wild

2023-24 stats: 38 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 PTS

33 Hand: Right

Zach Bogosian is a veteran, heavy presence on any blue line. While he may not be the fastest or the most offensively gifted player, he’s someone who is most effective when the playoffs roll around.

He’s got a Stanley Cup ring and made it to the finals on another occasion. He’s also a right-shot. If the Canucks are looking for a cheap depth defenceman, Bogosian could be the right fit as a veteran option.

4. Erik Johnson, Buffalo Sabres

2023-24 stats: 42 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 PTS

35 Hand: Right

Erik Johnson is another veteran, right-handed option who is signed just through this season. The 6-foot-4 player won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022 and can still be a hulking presence in any defence corps.

The 2006 first-overall pick is not going to carry his pairing but could work with Noah Juulsen to solidify the right spot on the Canucks third pairing.

5. Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers

2023-24 stats: 52 GP, 0 G, 7 A, 7 PTS

30 Hand: Left

The first left-handed player on this list, Nick Seeler has perhaps been having the best season of them all. He’s also under contract for well under $1 million.

In addition, the Canucks have reportedly had talks with the Flyers about a trade involving defencemen. There was no report that Seeler was involved in those talks but he would make for an interesting addition.

6. Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets

2023-24 stats: 20 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS

25 Hand: Right

Another player that has been linked to the Canucks in the past, Andrew Peeke is younger than many of the options on this list and might cost a little more as he is under team control for multiple seasons.

He’s been out of the lineup at points this year due to injury and has had a reduced role when in the lineup, but is a solid option for a third pairing. He would add to the team’s depth and they could keep him past this season.

7. Ilya Lyubushkin, Anaheim Ducks

2023-24 stats: 47 GP, 0 G, 4 A, 4 PTS

29 Hand: Right

Last but not least, Ilya Lyubushkin is a mean Russian defenceman who plays tough. He’s also still 29 years old, a few years younger than some of the other veteran names mentioned above.

The Anaheim Ducks are well out of the playoff hunt and should be looking to add prospects or draft picks for any assets they can sell off.