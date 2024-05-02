Former Canucks player Cody Hodgson has retired from pro hockey again



Former Vancouver Canucks player Cody Hodgson is hanging up the skates after attempting to make a comeback to professional hockey.

The 34-year-old forward’s decision was made public today through an article published by The Athletic’s Thomas Drance.

Hodgson was originally selected by the Canucks in the first round of the 2008 NHL draft. His career was eventually cut short at the age of 26 due to health issues, including malignant hyperthermia, which caused him extreme distress and can be fatal in some cases.

The forward shocked the hockey world when he announced in January that he was attempting a comeback to professional hockey.

The centre played 13 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals this season, scoring six goals and adding two assists for eight points.

While he was working with a team of doctors to mitigate the pain from his health conditions during his comeback attempt, Hodgson began to experience symptoms again. This has led to him hanging up the skates once again.

“My back was tightening up and I was super hot, my neck was tight, I was getting loopy. It’s just not a recipe to play professional hockey,” Hodgson explained to The Atheltic’s Drance.

Hodgson will always be fondly remembered in Vancouver for scoring a huge goal against the Boston Bruins in “Game 8.” The forward fired a perfectly placed slap shot to put his team up 4-2.

He was eventually traded to the Buffalo Sabres in a deal that brought Zack Kassian to Vancouver.

The Ontario native finishes his career, barring another comeback, with 328 career NHL games. During that time, he scored 64 goals and 78 assists for 142 points.