Ex-Canucks player Cody Hodgson planning NHL comeback: report

A former Vancouver Canucks player is planning an NHL comeback according to new reports.

Cody Hodgson, who played two seasons with the Canucks and retired from the sport at the age of 26 due to health issues, is now trying to resume his hockey career.

This report came from Elliotte Friedman on the latest edition of Saturday Headlines on Hockey Night in Canada.

“Last summer, Hodgson was given a clean bill of health, he resumed skating, he skates and trains five to six times a week, and he would like to try [playing] again,” reported Friedman.

Saturday Headlines/32: Eichel, Markstrom, Guentzel, Senators, All-Star captains and a Cody Hodgson comeback?https://t.co/Oy10u9ATXb — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 14, 2024

Hodgson is now 33-years-old and last played in the NHL with the Nashville Predators in 2015-16. Canucks fans of a certain age should have some memories of the Toronto native playing on the West Coast.

He is a former 10th-overall draft choice of the Canucks back in 2008 and appeared in 71 games with Vancouver where he tallied 17 goals and 35 points. Hodgson was also a member of the 2011 team that lost to the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Vancouver eventually dealt Hodgson to the Buffalo Sabres in 2012 in exchange for Zack Kassian, where he found a niche. Unfortunately, the injuries would start to build up for the young forward and, after an underwhelming final season with the Nashville Predators, Hodgson was eventually forced to retire.

Later on, it would be revealed that he was diagnosed with malignant hyperthermia, a potentially fatal muscle condition typically caused by adverse reactions to certain types of anesthesia.

Friedman says he recently spoke with Hodgson, who is committed to getting his career back on track no matter the process.

“He understands he is not starting in the NHL, he knows nothing is guaranteed, but he would like to resume his career and he is looking for an opportunity out there.”

Getting back into the NHL will be quite a challenge for Hodgson. It has been eight long seasons since he was able to play at the highest level and getting back into the thick of things will be no easy accomplishment, especially in his mid-30s.

His best shot at the moment is probably landing an AHL team somewhere and hoping he can work his way up to a two-way NHL deal.

No matter where this comeback takes Hodgson, there is no doubt that this is an unexpected story this season and one that will have a lot of fans rooting for him to overcome a horrible condition and get back to playing the game he loves.