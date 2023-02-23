Vancouver’s Kitsilano retail strip along West 4th Avenue is set to see a boost from the redevelopment of a sizeable mid-block, under-utilized property.

A streetfront length of 100 ft at 2346 West 4th Avenue — immediately across from the Safeway grocery store — will be redeveloped into a two-storey commercial building.

Currently, the property is occupied by single-storey retail building constructed in 1928, and it has been sitting vacant for the past six years.

Its most notable previous tenants include the original location of Pirate Joe’s (before its short-lived relocation to West 10th Avenue near Alma Street), as well as Ethel’s Boutique, William Parton Agencies, Buen Cafe, and more recently Mintage.

2015 condition before the closure of longtime stores:

Existing and future condition:

Yenik Realty and Proscenium Architecture & Interiors have submitted a development permit application to construct a new building with four retail units (4,900 sq ft) and one restaurant unit (1,400 sq ft) on the ground level, and 2,400 sq ft of office space in the second level. Nine surface vehicle parking stalls will be situated in the laneway.

The proponents have not indicated whether specific tenants have been secured.

“The overall goal of the proposed design is to replace the existing monolithic building with a more varied, interesting, and updated expression that creates an engaging and rich street experience for a variety of uses,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

This property has not been identified by the Broadway Plan for higher density uses, as the site is located just outside the area plan’s westernmost border of Vine Street.